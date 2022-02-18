Little Common back on track - Bexhill victims of own success

It banished memories of their recent 5-0 loss to neighbours Bexhill and lifted spirits at the Recreation Ground.

Eldridge said: “I was very pleased with the way be bounced back from the previous game.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We started well on the front foot and pressed them high having a good ball retention in the attacking third.

Praised: Little Common's Lewis Hole

“After taking the lead through a great strike from JJ Walker, I was disappointed at the nature of the goal conceded but we showed strength and regained the lead just before half-time.

“The next goal in the game was key and we scored it through Lewis Hole. His goals-to-games stats are incredible and this is testament to him as a player and the way he has been a loyal servant to the club.

“We managed the game well after that and limited them to few opportunities.

“Throughout the game their keeper made four or five outstanding saves to keep the score line down.

“Overall it was pleasing performance where we showed grit and determination, the hard work continues as we know your only as good as your last game.”

Common host high-flying Saltdean tomorrow, when Bexhill visit East Preston.

And Pirates boss Ryan Light believes his side have become victims of their own success as expectations soar.

They drew 2-2 at home to Loxwood last Saturday thanks to two goals by Jack Shonk.

He opened the scoring with a fantastic strike from the edge of the box.

The equaliser was a moment to forget for the Bexhill defence – before Bexhill were unlucky not to retake the lead just before the interval when

Evan Archibald headed against the post.

Shonk made it 2-1 on 62 minutes but Loxwood levelled seven minutes from time.

Light said: “It’s two points dropped, there isn’t any other way of dressing it up. If you don’t put sides to bed when you have the opportunity they always have that chance.

“Loxwood were dangerous via set-pieces –they do the basics really well.