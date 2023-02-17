Little Common boss delight with 3-2 victories… Bexhill United keep winning

Little Common boss Russell Eldridge hailed his side for a pair of 3-2 SCFL premier wins – and urged them to keep up recent high standards. And Bexhill boss Ryan Light was pleased at another win for the Pirates.

Common won 3-2 at home to Crowborough last weekend and by the same score at Loxwood on Tuesday to sit 11th in the table.

It was also a good week for Bexhill, whose latest win lifted them to seventh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Common boss Russell Eldridge said: “It’s been a good week picking up maximum points from two games.

Little Common and Bexhill both had winning weeks in the SCFL premier | Picture: Joe Knight

"Saturday against Crowborough we made the perfect start scoring so early. We rode our luck at times but caused them problems with balls in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Two well-taken goals extended our lead and appeared to take the game away from them but a couple of lapses in concentration let them back in - but we held strong to collect a well-earned three points.

"This was followed by a long trip to Loxwood where in the first half we were sloppy and gifted them a two-goal lead despite creating chances.

"Credit to the group to show character in the second half to fight back and claim the points. After the first goal we didn’t look back and pushed on for the equaliser and winner.

"The challenge for the group now is to find and keep the consistency so we continue to add points to our tally and finish as high as we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s looking a bit disjointed because of the varying games that teams have played but we’ll continue to focus on ourselves to be the best we can be in every game."

Bexhill boss Ryan Light was pleased with the Pirates’ 2-0 win at AFC Uckfield.

After a goalless first half Bexhill took things up a gear in the second period and sub Jamie Thoroughgood popped up at the far post to stab home in the 71st minute.A few minutes later a sublime chip over the stranded keeper from 30 yards by Evan Archibald wrapped it up.

Light said: “It was a pleasing win as It’s not the easiest of places to visit – they are a young side that dont stop running and really make you work hard for the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are in a good place at the moment and we’re playing with a bit of confidence.”