Little Common record much-needed win - Sidley shocked by Southwick

Common welcomed back a host of players as manager Russell Eldridge was presented with the luxury of an almost full-strength squad. On a windy afternoon at the Rec, it was the visitors who enjoyed the better of the early exchanges with a number of dangerous corners curled in towards the Common keeper Matt Cruttwell.

It was Common who created the first clear cut opportunity of the match when a quick break saw Lewis Hole released in the area but YMCA keeper Aaron Jeal was equal to his effort. The visitors then missed a glorious chance of their own to open the scoring when Tom Tolfrey headed over the bar when well placed in the area.

Goalscorer Jamie Crone

Another Common counter attack led to the opening goal when Will Brown got beyond his marker before delivering a pinpoint cross into the area which was met by the head of Lewis Hole in the 25th minute. Common almost doubled their lead but Jack McLean’s effort was saved at the near post before the same player hooked the ball beyond the keeper but was unable to get to the ball before the covering defender.

Brown had a chance to make it 2-0 just before the interval but was unable to covert from close range. Common did add a second ten minutes into the second half when a driving run from full back Ollie Weeks saw him collect a neat pass from McLean before racing into the area and slotting the ball past the YMCA stopper.

The visitors were reliant on long range efforts although Tolfrey saw an effort clear the cross bar when placed. McLean saw an effort pushed to safety and beyond the incoming Jamie Crone as Common looked to put the game beyond doubt.

Eldridge saw a corner drifty agonisingly wide of the far post before Crone rattled the crossbar following a neat cut back from McLean. The third goal did arrive in the 90th minute when Crone fired an effort across goal and into the far corner of the net after being released in the area. The visitors saw a late header drift wide but it was the Commoners who collected all three points.

Sidley United 1 - 2 AFC Southwick - MSFL Premier Division

Sidley United suffered a setback in their push for the MSFL title as AFC Southwick came from behind to take all three points.

A tight first half played out in strong windy conditions saw both teams struggle to really dominate the game but Sidley took the lead through one quality moment on 10 minutes. Tyler Capon played a brilliantly timed ball through for Paul Rogers to run onto, staying onside to get in one on one with the Southwick goalkeeper and he slotted home calmly to give Blues the lead.

Sidley had chances to extend their lead playing into the wind as Rogers forced the visiting goalkeeper into a low save before Lee Carey's strike from distance just evaded the far post. Southwick didn't create many moments, their best coming as a shot on the turn forced Dan Hutchins to parry the ball clear.

In the second period, Sidley nearly doubled their lead when a long throw came out to the edge of the area to Danny Ellis and his strike evaded the crowd of bodies but cannoned back off the post before being cleared.

On 66 minutes a defensive miscommunication saw two Sidley defenders go for the same ball which then presented a chance to an unmarked Southwick player. Despite the shot being blocked behind for a corner, the resulting set piece saw the ball fall at the feet of Sean Russell who slotted high into the net to level the scores.

A potentially decisive moment came moments later when a Sidley attack was scuppered by a deliberate handball from a Southwick defender however the referee deemed there was a covering player coming in and chose to show a yellow card instead of red. The resulting free kick was steered just wide of the far post by Carey.

But it was to be Southwick who would find the winner with 5 minutes to go as they countered on the Blues and a cross in from the right was met by Andy McDowell to spark celebrations among the visitors. There was still time for Sidley to nearly snatch a point but Toby Clifford inadvertently blocked Carey's shot across goal before the final whistle sounded.

The Blues are without a game next week and are next in action against title rivals AFC Ringmer on April 9 at Little Common Rec - where a win for the Blues could effectively all but claim the title.