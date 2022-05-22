Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s side take on Newport Pagnell Town on Sunday (May 22) at Wembley on what will be the biggest day in the club’s history.
FA Vase final LIVE: Littlehampton Town v Newport Pagnell Town
Last updated: Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 12:16
- Kick off is 12.15, Sunday May 22 at Wembley
- Littlehampton Town have already won the SCFL title and the Peter Bentley Cup.
- Newport Pagnell Town are in the Uhlsport United Counties League
- Golds’ strikers Joseph Benn and George Gaskin have scored 106 goals between this season
- More than 7,000 fans have tickets to support Littlehampton Town on the day
It’s go time
A grand day out...
The teams news..
Littlehampton Town at Wembley: Here's who is starting for the Golds on momentous day
Littlehampton Town’s FA Vase final starting Xl has been revealed.
Fans getting in
Great support
Welcome Trevor!
Follow Steve Bone’s updates here
UPDATES: Littlehampton Town v Newport Pagnell - FA Vase final at Wembley
The big day has finally arrived for Littlehampton Town as they take on Newport Pagnell Town in the FA Vase final at Wembley.
