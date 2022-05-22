LiveLittlehampton Town at Wembley LIVE: Golds arrive at Wembley as they look for FA Vase glory

Littlehampton Town are looking to become the first Sussex side to win the FA Vase this weekend.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 11:49 am

Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s side take on Newport Pagnell Town on Sunday (May 22) at Wembley on what will be the biggest day in the club’s history.

You can follow our live blog here – the page will show when there are updates.

UPDATES: Littlehampton Town v Newport Pagnell - FA Vase final at Wembley
Jordan Clark runs away to celebrate his headed goal in the semi-final win over Loughborough Students / Picture: Martin Denyer

FA Vase final LIVE: Littlehampton Town v Newport Pagnell Town

Last updated: Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 12:16

  • Kick off is 12.15, Sunday May 22 at Wembley
  • Littlehampton Town have already won the SCFL title and the Peter Bentley Cup.
  • Newport Pagnell Town are in the Uhlsport United Counties League
  • Golds’ strikers Joseph Benn and George Gaskin have scored 106 goals between this season
  • More than 7,000 fans have tickets to support Littlehampton Town on the day
Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 12:16

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 12:15

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 12:15

It’s go time

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 12:07

A grand day out...

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 12:04

The teams news..

Littlehampton Town at Wembley: Here's who is starting for the Golds on momentous day

Littlehampton Town’s FA Vase final starting Xl has been revealed.

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 12:03

Fans getting in

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 12:02

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 11:59

Great support

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 11:58

Welcome Trevor!

Sunday, 22 May, 2022, 11:49

Follow Steve Bone’s updates here

UPDATES: Littlehampton Town v Newport Pagnell - FA Vase final at Wembley

The big day has finally arrived for Littlehampton Town as they take on Newport Pagnell Town in the FA Vase final at Wembley.

WembleyFA VaseSussex