Littlehampton Town issue crowd warning after threat of losing home advantage in FA Vase

Littlehampton Town celebrate a goal in their Vase tie v Brockenhurst, which they won on penalties / Picture: Stephen Goodger

There was some disorder at the end of the fifth round tie, with allegations objects were thrown on to the pitch as Brockenhurst celebrated their injury-time equaliser that took the tie to penalties.

As things stand the capacity for the quarter-final - against Vase favourites North Sheilds on Saturday, March 12 - is being limited to 1,500 when the club had been hopeful of attracting more than 2,000. And Golds revealed there had been a threat that the authorities might say the tie could not be staged at the Sportsfield last time out.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now they are hoping those who went over the top will stay away from future games.

Town joint boss Mitchell Hand said: "There’s various meetings taking place to try to increase the capacity so fingers crossed. Unfortunately due to a small minority who have been identified already we almost lost the ability to host the fixture.

"Luckily the minority aren’t regular visitors of the ground and we aren’t expecting them or welcoming them back anytime soon.

"We want to thank everyone who comes through the gate to support the boys. It’s been like nothing I’ve ever seen this season and the backing from the supporters I think is a huge reason we’re in the position we are, particularly in the Vase.

"We look forward to seeing everyone in the upcoming weeks as we’ve got four massive home fixtures in a row two of which are quarter-finals."

Littlehampton Town issued a statement which said: "Following a number of unfortunate incidents that took place in the previous round against Brockenhurst last weekend, the club has had a number of meetings and conversations with the police, the FA and local authorities and these will continue over the course of coming weeks.

"As a result of those meetings, for security reasons we are now only permitted to host a maximum crowd of 1,500 for the North Shields match at this time. Also for security reasons the match will be segregated and will be all ticket. No admission will be allowed on the day without a pre-purchased ticket.

North Shield supporters will be situated behind the east-end goal. As a result of escalating costs to manage this game, ticket prices will be as follows: £10 Adults, £5 Concessions/U16.

"The club would like to thank all the authorities who have given us their full support and help to enable the game to be played at The Sportsfield on Saturday 12 March. Sadly, due to the actions of a minority of spectators we have been forced into this situation. It is imperative there is no repeat of the scenes that took place last Saturday, as it places our footballing future in serious jeopardy."

From Monday (Feb 28) tickets will be available to purchase online.Tickets can only be purchased online for the home areas of the ground. Away fans can buy tickets directly from North Shields FC.

Ttickets purchased online will not be available for collection, but will be posted. There will be an additional admin and postage fee for online sales, so it is highly recommended that local fans come and buy their tickets from the Sportsman clubhouse