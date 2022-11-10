Golds are holding their own in their first season at step four although they slipped to a 3-2 defeat at home to Sheppey on Saturday.

They followed that by thumping Wick 7-0 in the Sussex Senior Cup in midweek. New recruit Devon Fender, who opened the scoring on Saturday, netted four against the Dragons.

Littlehampton Town on the attack against Sheppey | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Hand told us: “Saturday was frustrating more than anything. We were in complete control and we took our foot off the gas.

"The reality of this level is you get punished for any lapse in concentration and that’s what happened. At 1-1 we had a gilt-edged chance to go 2-1 up - we miss that and 20 seconds later we’re picking the ball out of our net. There was an identical situation when 2-1 down.

"Generally we’re punching well above our weight at this level. Financially we’d be rock bottom but thanks to the good work of the people at the club and the commitment of the players we’re more than holding our own.

"We aren’t pleading poverty - we’re loving every minute in the club’s first experience outside county league football - but these are the realities.

"We’ve brought in some good experienced players recently. Devon has been brilliant and will score plenty of goals for us - and to have David Herbert back involved is brilliant – he’s a huge character for us.”