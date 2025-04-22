Littlehampton Town suffer Easter losses - but are safe in the Isthmian League for another season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Littlehampton Town lost both their Easter games – but are assured of staying in the Isthmian south east division for another season.

After an unbeaten run of five matches Littlehampton were within a hair’s breadth of safety when they welcomed Ashford on Friday.

A 3-1 defeat dashed their hopes of securing their safety themselves – but when Phoenix Sports, the only side in the bottom four who could still catch them, lost at Eastbourne Town on Saturday, the Marigolds could celebrate.

Sadly those celebrations didn’t extend to a win of their own on Monday – when they lost 4-0 at Broadbridge Heath. But a recent run of four wins in five games had proved enough for Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s side to retain their step four place.

Josh Short gets Littlehampton back in their game with Ashford | Picture: Martin Denyer

On Friday, Golds were eight points clear of Phoenix Sports who occupy the final spot in the relegation zone and with both teams having just three games left they knew a win would leave them uncatchable. In fact, so superior is Littlehampton’s goal difference that realistically a draw would have put them out of Phoenix’s reach.

In theory Ashford were ideal opponents with their mid table position giving them nothing really to play for. They were also fresh from a 6-3 humbling on their own patch from already relegated Steyning.

Unfortunately, Ashford hadn’t read the script as they were led from the front by skipper Gary Lockyer.

He had scored a hat-trick in a losing cause last week but this time his two first half goals made it a Good Friday for the Kent outfit. His first came with an accurate low strike in the 20th minute and he doubled the visitors advantage with a free header from a corner seven minutes later.

Littlehampton were far from being outclassed and fashioned a few promising attacks of their own. However, it was Lockyer’s clinical finishing that left them with a mountain to climb at the break.

Golds started the second half with renewed purpose and Josh Short quickly gave them hope when he rifled home from the edge of the box in the 52nd minute.

They continued to press in search of the equaliser that would have all but made them safe. The visitors still looked dangerous on the counter though and Louis Collins sealed the points in the 84th minute by lashing a rising drive into the roof of Littlehampton’s net.

Still, safety came the next day and now Golds have a final home game with Burgess Hill on Saturday – and then they can look forward to their May 8 trip to the Amex Stadium for the Sussex Senior Cup final against Horsham.