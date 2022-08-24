Littlehampton Town: We’ll only get stronger
Littlehampton Town are confident their early-season form will pick up as they recover from a raft of injuries.
Golds have won one and lost one in the Isthmian League and the FA Cup so far.
Their latest outing ended in a 3-2 preliminary round FA Cup loss at Walton and Hersham, despite goals from Dion Jarvis and Jordan Layton.
But joint boss Mitch Hand revealed that Scott Kirkwood, Lucas Pattenden, Kyle O’Brien, Dave Herbert, Liam Humphreys, Jordan Clark, Lewis Jenkins and Joe Benn – who have all been away or injured – would come back into the reckoning for the weekend’s league games . Jordan kyle Lucas and Scott all come back into the squad for the weekend’s league visits to VCD and Burgess Hill.
Most Popular
Hand told us: “It’s been a strange start to the season, it’s never easy when your missing seven or eight of your main core of players through injuries and holidays, but at our level it’s something you just have to accept and work with.
"We lost two games last week that we shouldn’t have and that’s frustrating but it’s a long season and we won’t panic.
"This year is about adapting and for the whole club it’s very much going into the unknown.”
It’s Littlehampton’s first step four campaign but it’s been overshadowed so far by incidents including claims of homophobic chanting by their fans aimed at Whitehawk followers. Hand said: “As far as incidents in recent games go, it’s something the club is dealing with. Our football club is for everyone to enjoy and we hope to see as many of our fans as possible in the coming weeks.”