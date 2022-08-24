Littlehampton Town: We’ll only get stronger

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Littlehampton Town take on Broadbridge Heath in the FA Cup | Stephen Goodger

Golds have won one and lost one in the Isthmian League and the FA Cup so far.

Their latest outing ended in a 3-2 preliminary round FA Cup loss at Walton and Hersham, despite goals from Dion Jarvis and Jordan Layton.

But joint boss Mitch Hand revealed that Scott Kirkwood, Lucas Pattenden, Kyle O’Brien, Dave Herbert, Liam Humphreys, Jordan Clark, Lewis Jenkins and Joe Benn – who have all been away or injured – would come back into the reckoning for the weekend’s league games . Jordan kyle Lucas and Scott all come back into the squad for the weekend’s league visits to VCD and Burgess Hill.

Hand told us: “It’s been a strange start to the season, it’s never easy when your missing seven or eight of your main core of players through injuries and holidays, but at our level it’s something you just have to accept and work with.

"We lost two games last week that we shouldn’t have and that’s frustrating but it’s a long season and we won’t panic.

"This year is about adapting and for the whole club it’s very much going into the unknown.”