Littlehampton Town's big day at Wembley will be live on BT Sport

The boradcastter has confirmed it will show their FA Vase final - and the same day's FA Trophy final - live from Wembley on May 22.

Golds will have around 7,000 fans with them at Wembley but there will be plenty more back in West Sussex keen to see how they get on.

Littlehampton Town's players celebrate their FA Vase semi final win over Loughborough Students / Picture; Martin Denyer

The Vase final is between Littlehampton Town and United Counties League Premier Division South side Newport Pagnell Town and will kick off at 12:15pm. The FA Trophy Final will see National League sides Bromley and Wrexham AFC do battle 4.15pm.

Rachel Knight, sports rights director at BT Sport, said: “Today’s news, alongside our exclusive coverage of the Vanarama National League since 2013, demonstrates our ongoing commitment to non-league football. Non-League Finals Day joins a bumper period of finals on BT Sport including the finals of UEFA club competitions as well as rugby’s Heineken Champions Cup Final, Challenge Cup Final, and, the Allianz Premier 15s Final.”

And Andy Ambler, the FA’s director of the professional game, added: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome fans in large numbers back to Wembley Stadium for the 2021/2022 Non-League Finals Day after so many missed out over the last two seasons due to Covid.