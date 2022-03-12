Littlehampton's FA Vase heroes are 90 minutes from Wembley as North Shields are blunted

Littlehampton Town players celebrate at the end of the quarter-final / Picture: Littlehampton Town FC

More than 2,220 packed into a ground normally used to seeing a couple of hundred fans - and they saw player-manager George Gaskin fire the only goal 12 minutes from time to send Golds into the last four.

North Shields had a man sent off early in the second half but it was a tight game and Gaskin and Mitch Hand's men had to work hard to get through against the favourites.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The other sides through to the semi-finals are Dorset side Hamworthy, Loughborough Students and Newport Pagnell. The draw is on Monday and the semis are due to take place on Saturdaty, April 2.

Golds net a nice prize pot of £4,125 from this last-eight win.

The amazing thing about their Vase run is they were knocked out in the fourth round when they lost 5-0 at Athletic Newham - but the London side were then thrown out of the Vase for fielding an ineligible player in the tie.

Town were allowed back in and made the most of the opportunity by beating Brockenhurst in the fifth round - 4-1 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

We'll have a full match report and Golds reaction on this site over the rest of the weekend from our man at the game, Trevor Knell, and a gallery of the big day by Stephen Goodger.