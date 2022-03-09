James Binfield - Best keeper in Sussex, distribution unbelievable, technically better then most outfield players.
Shay Wiggans - Quality, Takes very long in the showers, Lee Garnham’s biggest rival.
Alex Duncan - Master of the dark arts, used to love EP, now loves Littlehampton. Supports Rangers but also England, can’t be trusted, even his hair’s fake. Captain. Horrible. Leader.
Jordan Clark - Horizontal, any more laid-back he’d be asleep. Infuriating. Brilliant. Bigger the game, better he gets.
Lewis Jenkins - Reliable. Versatile. Manager’s dream.
Ryan Peake - Club captain, leader, isolating.
Adam Hunt - Very similar to Gary Neville, plays right-back won it all and talks too much. Consistent. Streetwise. Another managers dream.
David Herbert - Class, steps up in big moments. Vision. Technique. Winner.
Liam Humphreys - Big game player, mainly because they’re the only ones he turns up for. Clubman. Loyal.
Lee Garnham - Dare not say anything bad in the fear of being knocked out. Most intelligent man I’ve ever come across. Oh yeah.
Tom Biggs - Wizard, best footballer on Planet Earth. 10/10 in all three games he plays a season.
Dion Jarvis - Player of the season, first name on the teamsheet. Machine.
Lucas Pattenden - Second in player of the season, second name on the teamsheet. Machine.
Joe Benn - None better. Lynchpin. Main man. Record speaks for itself.
Aaron Capon - Got so bored of chasing him I signed him. All rounder. Difference maker.
Jordan Layton - Soldier. Would die for the team. One of the best young players around, future captain.
Zack Harris - My favourite. Great lad, even better player. Natural goalscorer.
