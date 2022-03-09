James Binfield - Best keeper in Sussex, distribution unbelievable, technically better then most outfield players.

Shay Wiggans - Quality, Takes very long in the showers, Lee Garnham’s biggest rival.

Alex Duncan - Master of the dark arts, used to love EP, now loves Littlehampton. Supports Rangers but also England, can’t be trusted, even his hair’s fake. Captain. Horrible. Leader.

Rory Biggs / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Jordan Clark - Horizontal, any more laid-back he’d be asleep. Infuriating. Brilliant. Bigger the game, better he gets.

Lewis Jenkins - Reliable. Versatile. Manager’s dream.

Ryan Peake - Club captain, leader, isolating.

Adam Hunt - Very similar to Gary Neville, plays right-back won it all and talks too much. Consistent. Streetwise. Another managers dream.

Lee Graham / Picture: Stephen Goodger

David Herbert - Class, steps up in big moments. Vision. Technique. Winner.

Liam Humphreys - Big game player, mainly because they’re the only ones he turns up for. Clubman. Loyal.

Lee Garnham - Dare not say anything bad in the fear of being knocked out. Most intelligent man I’ve ever come across. Oh yeah.

Tom Biggs - Wizard, best footballer on Planet Earth. 10/10 in all three games he plays a season.

Aaron Capon is congratulated after a Vase goal v Brockenhurst / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Dion Jarvis - Player of the season, first name on the teamsheet. Machine.

Lucas Pattenden - Second in player of the season, second name on the teamsheet. Machine.

Joe Benn - None better. Lynchpin. Main man. Record speaks for itself.

Aaron Capon - Got so bored of chasing him I signed him. All rounder. Difference maker.

Goal machine Joe Benn / Picture: Stephen Goodger

Jordan Layton - Soldier. Would die for the team. One of the best young players around, future captain.

Zack Harris - My favourite. Great lad, even better player. Natural goalscorer.