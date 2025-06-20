Liverpool goalkeeper set for long loan at Crawley Town, according to reports

Harvey Davies during the final training session of the season at AXA Training Centre on May 24, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Crawley Town are on the verge of signing goalkeeper Harvey Davies from Liverpool on a long-loan, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley used eight goalkeepers last season due to injuries and international call-ups and will be looking for a stability in that position this season and they are set to confirm a new long-term contract for Davies ahead of making the switch.

The Liverpool Echo reported: “The 21-year-old goalkeeper was a regular training with Arne Slot's first team squad last season which was recognised by being awarded a medal during the Premier League trophy presentation after the final game of the campaign at home to Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Davies, who has come through the ranks at the Academy, has been on the bench for the senior side on 18 occasions including seven last term, the most recent of which was for the 3-2 Champions League defeat at PSV Eindhoven in January.

"He has represented Liverpool under-21s in the EFL Trophy and spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Crewe Alexandra in League Two, where he made 32 appearances.”

Crawley previously loaned James Balagizi from Liverpool and he is having a trial at Swedish side Osters IF.

Last season Crawley used Jojo Wollacott, Eddie Beach, Luke Hutchinson, Connal Trueman, Mathew Cox, Thimothée Lo-Tutala, Toby Steward and Jasper Sheik between the sticks.