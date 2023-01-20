Liverpool star's loan agreement with Crawley Town terminated after injury setback

A club statement said: “Unfortunately, Balagizi recently suffered an injury setback which will see him face an extended period on the sidelines. Therefore it was decided that it would be best for James to return to his parent club to allow him to get the best treatment possible.
“During his spell at the Broadfield Stadium, Balagizi scored three goals, including a memorable effort, as we beat Premier League side Fulham in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
“Everybody at the club would like to thank James for his efforts during his short spell at the Broadfield Stadium and wish him every success going forward.”