'Looking to add four more' - Eastbourne Borough boss Gray is building - and unflustered by pre-season results

Games played: three. Goals for: one. Goals against: seven. Eastbourne Borough’s rebuild under new manager Matt Gray is no instant fix – but the Gaffer is unflustered.

If it is true that you can’t make an omelette without breaking eggs, the Borough fans should be feasting on an enormous plateful, sometime very soon.

Tomorrow (Saturday) the Sports welcome Kingstonian to the ReachTV Stadium, for the fourth of their six friendlies before the National South season begins on 9th August. The Surrey side, whose much-loved manager Alan Dowson was at the Lane on Tuesday night, will present a less formidable challenge than Aldershot – and that comment is not in the least intended as a slight on Dowson’s team.

Tommy Widdrington’s Shots – triumphant FA Trophy winners at Wembley in May – were fit, vigorous, tough – and absolutely unforgiving of any Eastbourne errors or weaknesses. Matt Gray had no issue with that, and he welcomed the test for his players.

“Yes, it was a tough test. Aldershot are a team who’ve been together for a couple of years, and they still have the momentum of their FA Trophy victory. We did concede very early – the fourth minute – but then for twenty minutes or more we played some really good stuff.

“Then Aldershot’s second goal was, if anything, against the run of play – and we find ourselves heading for half-time two-nil down. A little bit harsh!

“And obviously the second half was full of changes. But this was never about the result, it was a chance to get 75 minutes of match time into virtually all of the squad.”

And those home supporters, scrambling to keep up with all the new names and faces, had better prepare for a few more. “It may have seemed a lot of changes, but in that last quarter of the game we brought on half a dozen players from the youth team to give them match experience.

“In reality we currently have a first team squad of about seventeen, with today’s signing of Jesurun Uchegbulam - and I am looking to add probably four more. It’s all a work in progress, and the mood in the squad and around the club is eager and positive!”