'Luck is against us' - Crawley Town boss reacts to defeat to ten-man Northampton Town

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey said ‘luck is against us’ after his side lost 1-0 to Northampton Town on Saturday afternoon.

Jack Sowerby’s stunning 25-yard volley 11 minutes from time condemned Reds to a fifth straight defeat and, thanks to other results, left them one point off the bottom.

Lindsey said: "We didn't start the game particularly well. We looked like we were waiting to concede in the first half and we never really threatened them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we were lucky to come in at half-time 0-0 but I was pleased we did because it gave me an opportunity to get into the players and give them energy and confidence.

"Our second half performance was better but there were moments where we don't defend well. They shouldn't win the corner that leads to the goal and then he smashes it in from 25 yards. If he hits that another 25 times, he probably doesn't score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was disappointed with that and I thought we had a clear penalty. Jordon Mutch gets pulled down at the far post. There's a hand around his neck, he's pulled to the floor and the referee is in a good position but he doesn't give it. At the moment, luck is against us.”

Seven minutes before the winner, Aaron McGowan was sent off for allegedly elbowing Jack Roles. Lindsey said: “"I didn't really see the red card incident but I did think the standard of the officiating today was poor. There was even a moment where the linesman flagged for offside from a goal-kick. I've never seen that at this level before.

"He missed a few things and it's a clear penalty. I don't understand why he hasn't given it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad