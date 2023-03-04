Northampton Town boss praises matchwinner who 'turned into Marco van Basten' against Crawley Town

It seemed as if Town would be punished for a hatful of missed chances in the first-half when McGowan saw red with 18 minutes to play. The full-back was involved in an off-the-ball incident with Crawley substitute Jack Roles.
Louis Appéré, twice, Sam Hoskins and Mitch Pinnock all squandered good chances but Cobblers eventually found their way through and it came in spectacular fashion as Jack Sowerby thundered home a long-range volley with only 11 minutes to play.
That made it seven points from nine in the week and keeps Northampton firmly in the promotion shake-up.
"In the first-half we came out with our foot on the pedal and that was the way we wanted play,” said Brady. "We wanted to have loads of tempo and I don't think it would be unfair to say we could have been two or three up in the first-half.
"We had some real big chances and we should have taken them. We needed to show a bit more conviction. We didn't put them away but we never lost our belief.
"We had to show the other side of our game in the second-half. The first-half was all about tempo and quick play but then we had to show that gritty side, especially when we went down to 10 men, and then Jack Sowerby turns into Marco van Basten!
"It was a great strike and a lovely moment for all of our fans to enjoy. It was probably one of the loudest roars I've heard during my time as manager here and it was a great moment and a really important win."