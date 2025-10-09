Macdonald heartened as Eastbourne Town show big improvement after early struggles

After a slow start to the Isthmian League south east division season in terms of their results, Eastbourne Town have picked up nicely – and a run of five straight wins has taken them into the division’s top six.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They did have a setback on Tuesday night, losing 6-3 in a goal-feast at Deal Town, though did pull it back to 4-3 at one point having been 3-0 down.

Town took only one point from their first four Isthmian matches but then won 2-1 at East Grinstead, had a trio of home wins versus Herne Bay, Broadbridge Heath and Merstham and won 2-1 at Erith Town last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the Deal defeat, we asked Jude Macdonald, manager of the Saffrons outfit, for his views on the upturn – and hopes for the immediate future...

Eastbourne Town celebrate a goal in their win at Erith | Picture: Josh Claxton

Jude, after a slow start you have turned it round superbly - did you see that coming in those early games? And what has been the key to it? Did you just need time to settle into the season?

I think whenever you are in a poor run of results you can get yourself in the mindset of worrying that you'll never get out of it.

When I spoke to the Herald previously, I said we were really keen to get a full-strength squad back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We always believed that when we had a fully fit and available squad that we would get some more consistency and that is what we have found in the last couple of weeks.

Celebrations at Erith | Josh Claxton

I haven't had unavailability like we had in August since I have been managing at Town and so it was a really difficult period to manage.

Was there a particular turning point, or was it just that the first league win - at East Grinstead - boosted confidence and gave you a bit of momentum?

We tweaked a couple of things as management staff in the way that we work and they have helped us and the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have picked up some good results and have showed good togetherness in this run, which is essential. I don't necessarily think we had that bond before.

In the five games in a row that we won, we have either gone behind or been pegged back in four of them, so it's a real credit to the players that they have shown that fight in games.

Is it now a case of keeping feet on the ground? There’s a busy few weeks ahead of you so the aim must be to keep up the run?

It's a really long season and there are 33 games to go where we will face some really difficult games, especially this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are under no illusions that five good results do not suddenly make you a top side, but it does mean twe have improved and that is something that we are always striving for.

What these wins give us is a base to work from and it means that during other difficult times this year, we know we can pull results and performances out.

We never look too far ahead and we will make an assessment of our progress after the Margate game at the weekend.

Tell us about a couple of new recruits…

Since we last spoke, we have recruited JJ Walker from Hastings and signed Joe Overy on a month's loan from Burgess Hill. At the moment there aren't plans for others, but things change every day in non-league so we will assess where we are during the month.