The Hornets can look forward to the Sussex Women & Girls’ Football League Challenge Cup final after a convincing 3-1 semi-final win over league rivals Shoreham Women.

Horsham will face Saltdean United DS or Pagham in the May 18 final at Sussex FA HQ in Lancing.

Their success mirrors that of Dominic Di Paola’s side, who will face Hastings United in the Sussex Senior Cup final.

Horsham Women line up before their semi-final victory over Shoreham | Picture: John Lines

Delighted women’s team manager McGrane said: “I thought we were magnificent.

“We were quick out the blocks and clinical in front of goal, converting two of our three shots on target in the first half.

“That is very pleasing as it’s an area we have worked on in recent weeks at training to improve.

“All the players embraced the occasion and that showed on the pitch.

“It’s such an exciting time for the club and supporters with the men and women’s teams reaching cup finals and I was blown away by the support.”

Both teams came into the match with depleted squads, but Horsham were first out of the blocks, and Siobhan Bridgewater controlled a pass and struck a shot hard into the net just one minute in.

The Shoreham keeper – usually an outfield player – had a great game while Horsham had a new back four with Fliss Love playing at centre-back for the first time. She was outstanding and adapted well.

The Hornets doubled their lead when Izzy Donnelly got forward from right-back to launch a speculative shot which flew into the top corner.

As the second half started, many in the crowd of 220 were still getting back to their seats when Bridgewater scored her second of the match.

The ball came to her in space on the edge of the box and she hit it powerfully past the Shoreham keeper, who looked disappointed that she failed to keep it out.

At 3-0 up, the semi-final was over as a contest. Shoreham kept going and got a consolation but it was too little too late.