Manchester United Legends take on Non-League Legends at Havant & Waterlooville F.C.

Football fans, don’t miss out on the chance to see Manchester United's Legends face off against Non-League Legends in what promises to be a thrilling charity match! This exciting event will bring together some of Manchester United’s greatest players, along with special guest stars, all in support of DeafKidz International.

A squad will be selected from the likes of Russell Beardsmore, Luke Chadwick, Danny Pugh, Danny Webber, Chris Eagles, Wes Brown, and David May, and guest players such as Matt Le Tissier, Michael Gray, and Lee Trundle. With names like this, it's going to be an unforgettable matchday experience!

Event DetailsDate: Sunday, 17th November 2024Venue: Westleigh Park, home of Havant & Waterlooville F.C.Kick-off Time: 12:00 pm

Tickets are selling fast for this must-see event. Don’t miss your chance to witness legendary footballers in action while supporting a fantastic cause.

About DeafKidz InternationalDeafKidz International is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of deaf children and young people worldwide. Your support helps us continue our vital work. For more information about our mission, visit www.deafkidzinternational.org.

Join us for an unforgettable day of football, fun, and making a difference!