Roberto De Zerbi’s men will hoping to continue their good form this season and reach the final of the famous competition, where they will face either Sheffield United or Manchester City, who play on Saturday.
You can follow the build up and all the latest team news with our live blog here. The page will tell you when there are new updates.
Brighton v Manchester United LIVE
FA Cup semi-final preview
Ten Hag was far from pleased with the manner of United's Europa League exit
New fixture dates
Oh dear De Gea....
‘They can win it'
The odds.....
Sky Sports
At a neutral venue, Brighton are favourites to reach the final with Sky Bet offering 4/5 whilst Manchester United are 10/11