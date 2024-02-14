Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Robins are behind Newhaven at the top of the Southern Combination premier division only on goal difference after a 2-1 win at Peacehaven on Saturday, their seventh leage success on the trot.

That’s followed wins over Shoreham, Varndeanians, Loxwood, AFC Uckfeld, Pagham and Little Common – with their last loss coming on Boxing Day.

Hassocks keep control at Peacehaven and Telsocmbe | Picture: Paul Trunfull

Westlake said: “The win at Peacehaven equalled a club record. We hope we will be able to set a new record when we play Crowborough at home on Saturday.

“The players deserve massive credit with both the performances and results.

“We have had to win these games in different ways. We’d openly admit that in some of the games we haven't been at our best but have managed games really well to ensure we pick up the wins.

“The past three wins have been really important to us on this run considering they have been against three tough opponents.

"The Little Common victory in particular showed the team spirit, character and togetherness we have among the group. We had injury and illnesses before the game, went down to ten men, were playing into a horrific headwind and somehow we found a way to win.”

Westlake is reluctant to make predictions about where the Robins might finish.

“It is very cliched but we are just taking every game as it comes,” he said. "There is no pressure on us, we aren't supposed to be where we are in the table. We are enjoying the ride and seeing where we end up come the last game of the season.

“It's been a real team effort. Everyone has played their part and we are going to need all the players between now and the end.”

Their next two games are at home to fellow contenders Crowborough and Steyning, and Westlake added: “They’re extremely tough tests but these are the games we want to be involved in.”