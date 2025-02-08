Rocks v Billericay Town, Isthmian premier divisionplaceholder image
Rocks v Billericay Town, Isthmian premier division

Match in 23 photos: Bognor Regis Town beaten by Billericay Town

By Steve Bone
Published 8th Feb 2025, 20:29 BST
It went with the formbook at Nyewood Lane as promotion hopefuls Billericay Town proved too strong for relegation-threatened Bognor Regis Town.

The Essex side were 2-0 up inside half an hour and there was no way back for the Rocks, who conceded a third in the second half.

That defeat leaves Jamie Howell and Michael Birmingham’s side 14 points off safety at the bottom of the Isthmian premier division with hopes of survival fading fairly fast. Read Liam Goodley’s match report here.

See pictures from the match by David Richardson, Lyn Phillips and Tommy McMillan on this page and the ones linked – or if tyou’re on the Observer app, simply scroll down the single page. Get the latest Nyewood Lane on this website and in the Bognor Observer during the week.

Rocks v Billericay Town, Isthmian premier division

1. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Rocks v Billericay Town, Isthmian premier division Photo: DAVID RICHARDSON : David Richardson, Lyn Phillips and Tommy McMillan

Rocks v Billericay Town, Isthmian premier division

2. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Rocks v Billericay Town, Isthmian premier division Photo: DAVID RICHARDSON : David Richardson, Lyn Phillips and Tommy McMillan

Rocks v Billericay Town, Isthmian premier division

3. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Rocks v Billericay Town, Isthmian premier division Photo: DAVID RICHARDSON : David Richardson, Lyn Phillips and Tommy McMillan

Rocks v Billericay Town, Isthmian premier division

4. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Rocks v Billericay Town, Isthmian premier division Photo: DAVID RICHARDSON : David Richardson, Lyn Phillips and Tommy McMillan

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Bognor Regis TownEssexMichael BirminghamObserver
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice