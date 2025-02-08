Match in 23 photos: Bognor Regis Town beaten by Billericay Town

The Essex side were 2-0 up inside half an hour and there was no way back for the Rocks, who conceded a third in the second half.

That defeat leaves Jamie Howell and Michael Birmingham’s side 14 points off safety at the bottom of the Isthmian premier division with hopes of survival fading fairly fast. Read Liam Goodley’s match report here.

See pictures from the match by David Richardson, Lyn Phillips and Tommy McMillan on this page and the ones linked – or if tyou’re on the Observer app, simply scroll down the single page. Get the latest Nyewood Lane on this website and in the Bognor Observer during the week.

