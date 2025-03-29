Under-pressure manager Steve Evans today accepted that his second spell in charge of Rotherham United could be about to end in the sack.

This afternoon's 4-0 home embarrassment against League One strugglers Crawley Town brought 'We want Evans out' chants and saw fans leaving AESSEAL New York Stadium in droves well before the final whistle. The boss hasn't delivered on his pledge last April, when he returned to the Millers' hot-seat, and his team lie a disappointing 15th in the table. Supporters also sang about the squad he has assembled: "You're not fit to wear the shirt." Evans, who won two promotions with the club a decade ago, said in his post-match press conference: "A lot of those players have got no credit in the bank at this club. You need some credit in the bank. "Maybe my credit will run out. I don't know. That doesn't lie with me, it lies with the chairman and the board." Fans turned on him during the second half of the capitulation against 22nd-placed opposition. "Everyone's got feelings," he said. "It wasn't a nice feeling. The fans have watched an abject performance. I just apologise. "Fans don't want to hear apologies, do they? They want to see the right performance. But no-one will hurt at the result and performance more than me. "The fact is, the players haven't played in a Rotherham United fashion for much of the season. I understand how unhappy fans will be with the performance ... and how unhappy they'll be with me because I head it up. "Whether I'm here or not, there'll be post-mortems from above. And so there should be. There's no hiding place after a performance like that.” The Scot is hoping that chairman Tony Stewart will stick with him and give him the summer to try to turn around the Millers' fortunes. When asked if he feared that the end was nigh, he responded: "I've never feared getting the sack. What would hurt? My pride. I've had some fantastic times at this club. "If the decision is made to remove from the club, I'll be back in the future as a fan. "Do I want more time to take this car to the end of the season and then have the opportunity to put new wheels and a new engine on it? Yes, absolutely."