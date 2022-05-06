Memorable Dripping Pan day can lead to many more like it at Lewes FC

Maggie writes: It was a nine-year-old boy who set me off first – his look of surprise and gratitude as I handed him an autograph sheet and a flag. I welcomed him to our family zone to meet the Lewes FC men’s team who were there to cheer on the women, who he could also meet after the game. With wide eyes, he replied “This is amazing! Thank you!”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was so earnest and excited that I had to take a moment. But it really was amazing, seeing the 2,347 fans packing out the ground, savouring their fresh pies or trying out loaded fries toppings, listening to spoken word poet Jenny Foulds, who performed a piece she wrote specially for the occasion. All before a ball had been kicked. A moment to remember.

Lewes girls were the mascots for the women's match against Liverpool / Picture: James Boyes

Lewes FC have hosted football matches since 1885 at The Dripping Pan. In March, the men’s team broke a 70-year attendance record hosting a sell-out against Worthing. Now, a couple of months later, the women’s team were hosting league champions Liverpool for the club’s first ever sold-out women’s game.

The team did not disappoint. With the huge home support, flags waving, chanting, bonfire drumming band Earthquake in the East stand and the Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band in the Philcox Stand, it drove the women’s team on to their performance of the season. A big, bold, headed goal home from Georgia Timms drew Lewes level after Liverpool scored first.

But the script was well and truly complete when Lewes goalkeeper Tatiana Saunders scored from a free-kick deep in her own half to see little Lewes spoil the Liverpool promotion party.

This magical story was simply not possible without the incredible fans who showed up from far and wide to support the team. We hope we were able to entertain and inspire new generations, young and old, to come back in the summer ready for next season.

Tatiana Saunders celebrates her unlikely winning goal / Picture: James Boyes