'Mentality' - Crawley Town skipper's discussions with squad play key role in Colchester United win

Crawley Town captain Ben Gladwin gave an insight to how he went about the discussions he and his squad had before Saturday’s 2-1 win away at Colchester United.

Reds boss Scott Lindsey revealed midweek that his skipper was leading conversations with the team and how they can turn around results on the road. Before Saturday they had recorded only one win away from the Broadfield Stadium.

Goals from Liam Kelly and Danilo Orsi made it two wins on the road and saw Reds rise to 11th and just one point off a play-off spot.

And Gladwin’s midweek discussions helped them get the three points. He said: “It was just a discussion really. I’m not the dictator type at all, I want everyone’s opinion, I want to understand how everybody feels and just what was the difference because at home we’re amazing and away were good but we don't get the results.

“The common feeling was probably just mentality. Just going away from home and playing with a lot of courage which we done today and we played our game very much so we need to do that more.”

The Reds had good spells of possession with players linking up nicely with each other but there was still room to improve as Crawley conceded late on and gave away too many chances.

Gladwin said: “I thought in periods we were really good but in others we were maybe not and just lost a little bit of control. We could have made it a little bit easier for ourselves than we did but that’s football away from home so you don't get it your own way all the time.

Crawley Town skipper by Ben Gladwin. Picture: Butterfly Football

“We spoke a lot during the week about getting results away from home because I think a lot of the performances have been relatively good so to get that done today we were pleased.”

With this win the Reds have moved up to 11th in the table and only one point of the playoffs spot. Speaking on their form Gladwin said: “We need to get back to picking up results two, three, four in a row and get ourselves where we feel we should be with the football we play at times. It's important to string them together and be consistent which is what this group is being challenged with at the minute.”

Gladwin also spoke about the relationship he has in the team with the players and the manager.

He said: “I’m enjoying being part of the team, I'm enjoying doing different roles. I work relatively close with the manager and I think I understand what he wants from the team so I try to help coach that slightly on the pitch.

