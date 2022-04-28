Midhurst and Easebourne win cup - and set up home play-off semi

Wick 1 Midhurst & Eastbourne 2

SCFL division one

The Stags came from behind to claim the three points that secured runners-up spot and a promotion play-off at home to Epsom and Ewell this Saturday.

Midhurst and Easebourne celebrate with the Division 1 Cup

In the 10th minute Harry Giles’ shot from 18 yards struck the bar with Wick keeper Keelan Belchar beaten.

In the 20th minute Connor Bull’s sweet volley from 25 yards gave Stags keeper Josh Bird no chance.

Ten minutes later the hosts were level when a good move down the left saw Liam Dreckmann put Jordan Warren through and he pulled it back to Dreckmann, who volleyed home from 12 yards.

The bosses with the silverware

Wick caught the Stags on the break in the 55th minute and Bull got free down the Stags left. As his cross came in, Duncan Brown slid in and had his arm raised and the referee awarded a penalty as the ball hit his arm.

Ben Gray stepped up but Bird made the save to his right.

Marcus Bedford got free forcing the Wick stopper into a smart save.

Stags took a deserved lead in the 68th minute. Kieran Carter’s corner was headed across goal by James Liddiard and the ball was cleared to Brown, whose brilliant header picked out Harry Tremlett, who volleyed home.

Midhurst & Eastbourne 2 Epsom & Ewell 1

SCFL Division 1 Cup final

James Liddiard’s 95th minute winner secured the Stags the Southern Combination Division One League Cup.

Stags started well, but a defensive mistake allowed Athan Smith-Joseph through on goal in the 5th minute easily beating Stags keeper Josh Bird.

The Stags nearly pulled themselves level in the 25th minute as Marcus Bedford forced Sheikh Ceesay into a smart save down to his left.

Stags were on top and deservedly pulled themselves level in the 39th minute. A free kick played into the Epsom box Duncan Brown won the header the ball fell to Marcus Bedford whose overhead kick beat Ceesay.

Epsom started the second half stronger and had some good possession. Luke Miller fired across the goal from a tight angle. Mohamed Cisse shot wide from distance.

Stags overcome this spell and Billy Connor was bundled to the ground in the area, but the referee waved away the appeals for a penalty. Lewis Hamilton got free down the right put a deep cross into Will Essai who arrived at the back post to fire over.

Epsom had a good chance themselves Mario Qurassaca was through on goal and fired wide. Deep into stoppage time Stags won themselves a corner and the Kieran Carter delivery was headed home by Liddiard.

Stags boss Andy Ewen was full of praise for his side. "I’ve questioned them in big games at times this year as we’ve failed to turn up but tonight they’ve delivered, so full credit to them. We really were together and it showed, this group has given themselves, all our hard working volunteers a night to remember."

Selsey 2 Oakwood 1

SCFL division one

Selsey beat Oakwood in their final game of 21-22 with some of their youth teams in attendance.

The win sent everyone away happy after the youngsters spent time with the first team players and had photos taken.

It was another occasion on which the younger players were urged to aspire to the be the next generation of Selsey FC players.

The game was one of two halves with the strong wind making it hard . Oakwood went in front when a corner was played into the box and the strong wind took it over keeper Lee Newell and an Oakwood forward forced the ball over the line. Right on half time the Blues struck back when good play from Dillon North and Owen Worsdell set up Corey Burns for a first-time finish.

Within 16 seconds of the start of the second half Selsey were ahead as Worsdell crossed for Dillon North to head home his 14th goal of the season.

Selsey did create a few more chances which the keeper made good saves from, with first Jack North and then Worsdell, played in by Marvin Meal, had goalbound shots saved.