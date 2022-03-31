Mixed week ends well for Horsham FC as Folkestone are beaten

The Hornets recorded a 3-2 home win over play-off chasing Folkestone, thanks to goals from Shamir Fenelon, Harvey Sparks and Tom Kavanagh, to move them ten points clear of any relegation trouble ahead of Saturday’s trip to third-placed Enfield.

It was a much-needed victory for Di Paola’s side, beaten 1-0 at home by bottom side Leatherhead on Saturday. The Tanners played the whole second half with ten men after Shaun McAuley was shown a second yellow on the stroke of half-time.

Tom Kavanagh was the matchwinner for the Hornets against Folkestone

Di Paola said there wasn’t much difference between his side’s performances against Leatherhead and Folkestone.

He said: “We played really well on Saturday. I think we absolutely destroyed them (Leatherhead); I just think we didn’t score.

“Eddie Dsane had two really good chances and Jack Brivio had two good chances. If we’d scored all four everyone would be coming away going, ‘oh we absolutely battered them, we could’ve won by eight’.

“Often in football, the scoreline impacts people’s opinion on performance. They (Leatherhead) scored from a corner and didn’t really do anything all game, just put so many players behind the ball.

“We hammered them, we hit the crossbar and had two or three chances cleared off the line. On another day it would’ve been a 5-1 or 6-1 win.

“We dominated in every area, but we just couldn’t put the ball in the net.

“It’s no different really to the Folkestone game, but as I said we came away with the three points.”

Di Paola wants the Hornets to be more ruthless in front of goal, something he believes has led to inconsistency over the season.

He added: “It’s been a funny season. I really like watching us play and I think that’s quite important. I think if anyone comes to watch us, we play a good style of football.