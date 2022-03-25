The Hornets advanced to the Velocity Trophy final for the first-time ever on Tuesday night after a thumping 5-0 home victory, but league results have been a cause for concern.

Horsham are winless in their past five Isthmian Premier games. The Hornets’ last league victory came on February 12, an emphatic 4-0 home win over Kingstonian.

Horsham have picked up some positive results against teams above them in the table during this period, holding promotion-chasing Bishop’s Stortford and Carshalton Athletic to draws, but performances against teams in the bottom half have left a lot to be desired.

Dominic Di Paola wants Horsham FC to use the momentum built from Tuesday’s sensational Velocity Trophy win over Folkestone Invicta in this Saturday’s home game with relegation-threatened Leatherhead. Picture by Steve Robards

The Hornets drew with Cray Wanderers, who occupy the relegation play-off, on February 26 and suffered back-to-back defeats against fourth-from-bottom Brightlingsea Regent and 17th-placed Wingate in the last fortnight.

Di Paola said: “Saturday is a huge game for no other reason than the last time we played in the league, we were poor.

“We want to put in another performance. We owe ourselves that.

“It doesn’t matter who we play, Leatherhead, [league leaders] Worthing, it doesn’t matter. I just want us to put in a good performance. It’s absolutely key for us.

“Hopefully the boys take the positives out of Tuesday and work just as hard this Saturday and we can be at our best.

“We’re at home too and we don’t have too many home games left now. I just want to end our season on a positive note.

“It’s been a long, tough season. I don’t think there has been a team who has played as many games as us, and the boys have worked ever so hard this year. We want to finish as well as we can.”

Saturday’s opponents Leatherhead sit second-from-bottom in the table, seven points adrift of the relegation play-off.

But results have improved in recent weeks. The Tanners have won two of their last three league games, and ran third-placed Enfield Town close in a 1-0 defeat on Tuesday night.

Di Paola added: “Leatherhead will be doing all they can to stay up. I fully expect it to be a tough game and a tough challenge and we’ll have to be on it.

“They’re fighting for their lives. On paper they have a pretty strong side. It’ll be a very good test for us.”

Horsham have just one injury concern going into Saturday’s game. Di Paola said skipper Jack Brivio was not 100% after Tuesday’s win over Folkestone and may be a doubt.

Saturday's meeting between the Hornets and Leatherhead will take place on Non League Day.

The event, which returns after a two-and-a-half year hiatus caused by the pandemic, falls during an international break to tempt fans of Premier League and Championship clubs to take in a game involving their local non-league outfit.

Horsham are offering FREE ENTRY to season ticket holders of all 44 Premier League and Championship clubs.

Just turn up and present your season ticket at the turnstile, and you can watch the match for absolutely nothing.

