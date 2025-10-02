'Mixture of emotions' - Proud Agutter will reflect on some 'brilliant days' as he leaves Worthing for Sutton United

Chris Agutter gives a thumbs up as he leaves the pitch on Saturday at Wimborne - what turned out to be his last match as Worthing manager | Picture: Jay Wrighte

Chris Agutter said he will reflect on some brilliant days at Worthing in his last interview with the club – but said there will also be a ‘tinge of sadness’.

The former Hastings United boss has left Woodside Road to take up the Head Coach’s role at National League side Sutton United.

Agutter joined Worthing in May 2024 following the departure of Adam Hinshelwood to York City – and he said was emotional leaving the club.

"It’s obviously emotional, which I think is a reflection of how much I've enjoyed my time here,” he told the club media. “I can remember on my first interview just over 18 months ago we said it would be enjoyable, ‘strap yourselves in, it's going to be exciting’ and I hope we've lived up to that. It's certainly thrown every emotion you could possibly experience at me throughout my time.

“Pleased and proud of what we've done, also a tinge of sadness obviously with us coming so close last year. Obviously got a lot of strong feelings towards that group of players as well, they've been magnificent. The people behind the scenes from day one have been magnificent. George, Barry, Ralph, Neville, Nath, Sian, staff players from top to bottom, I really appreciate all their support.”

Under Agutter’s leadership, Worthing achieved a record points total of 88 in National League South, finishing just one point behind champions Truro City.

He also guided the team to the fifth round of the FA Trophy for the first time in the Club’s history, and to a second successive appearance in the FA Cup first round.

"You do reflect on some brilliant days,” said Agutter. “But anyone that knows me knows there will also be a feeling of frustration on how last season finished. I really believe we were at times magnificent and to have obviously got the points title we did is a reflection of that.

“Also the type of football and the way we went about it is something that I'm very proud of. Equally, I feel like we should have had more to show for it than a play-off eliminator defeat to Maidstone. But it's a special football club.

“It only reinforced my feeling towards the football club. When I spoke to Worthing initially about the role, it was one of excitement and opportunity to build on the brilliant work that had gone before. Excited about the challenge of National League South football.

“My time here has only reinforced my feeling towards the people at the football club. My experience will be only fond, positive and proud. But as I said, with a tinge of disappointment.”

And Agutter left with a message for the fans, hoping they see to the continued progression he and his predecessor had built on.

He said: “Just a massive thank you [to the fans]. The away day boys have been magnificent. Down the Shed End last year and moving to the North Stand this year. I appreciate the whole fan base's support. Those guys in particular were magnificent. Toby and Co, a great bunch.

“I really appreciate their support. I know their following has a huge impact, not just on the players but also the staff. A massive thank you for making me feel so welcome. I really hope the supporters and the football club as a whole can keep moving forwards and continue to build on the brilliant success which Hinsh [Adam Hinshelwood] achieved and we, to a degree built, on that. Whether it's 1% or 10%, others decide that.

“I just hope the supporters and the club get the continued progression they deserve. I'm sure with the people at the football club driving it, George [Dowell] behind the scenes as a leader, you couldn't get a more inspirational individual. The club's in incredibly safe hands.

“I know I don't need to say that. I've no doubt Worthing will continue onwards and onwards.”

And on taking the role at Sutton, he said: “It's an opportunity to take a role at a club higher up the football pyramid, at a club that has been in the Football League, that has ambitions to get back to the level that it clearly feels it should be. The people running the football club, supporters, fan base, staff, obviously all believe it should be as well. That's incredibly exciting and a great opportunity.”