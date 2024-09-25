MK Dons next manager odds: Crawley Town boss still firm favourite as MK Dons prepare to announce new boss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is still the firm favourite for the MK Dons job – as the League Two club prepare to announce Mike Williamson’s replacement.

Mike Williamson left the club last week to join Carlisle, departing with the club 20th in League Two, two places above his new employers, with eight defeats from his last ten games.

And from the outset Scott Lindsey was the early favourite for the role with the bookies. According to bettingodds.com, Lindsey is currently has odds of 2/5, ahead of Gary Caldwell (6/1), Ryan Mason (8/1), Steve Schumacher (8/1) and Ryan Lowe (16/1).

And SussexWorld/Crawley Observer understands MK Dons are preparing to announce their new boss at some point today.

Lindsey was tipped by the bookies to be the next Preston North End manager earlier in the season.

Crawley beat MK Dons by a record score in the play-off semi-final last season.