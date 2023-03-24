Lancing FC have thanked League One outfit MKDons for allowing them to loan a young striker for their Isthmian south east division run-in.

The Lancers have announced the arrival of Tommy Blennerhassett for the remainder of the season.

Lancing said: “We would like to thank @MKDonsFC for sorting this and we will take very good care of him Welcome to the Lancers, Tommy.”

Lancing still need a couple of wins to make sure they don’t get sucked into the division’s relegation battle – having stayed up via a relegation play-off last season.

Tommy Blennerhassett | Picture via Lancing FC Twitter

Blennerhassett has recently been on loan at Potton United, a Bedfordshire side who play in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

