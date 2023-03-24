Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
1 hour ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
1 hour ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
12 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
13 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
15 hours ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain

MK Dons youngster arrives to boost Lancing FC

Lancing FC have thanked League One outfit MKDons for allowing them to loan a young striker for their Isthmian south east division run-in.

By Steve Bone
Published 24th Mar 2023, 07:56 GMT

The Lancers have announced the arrival of Tommy Blennerhassett for the remainder of the season.

Lancing said: “We would like to thank @MKDonsFC for sorting this and we will take very good care of him Welcome to the Lancers, Tommy.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lancing still need a couple of wins to make sure they don’t get sucked into the division’s relegation battle – having stayed up via a relegation play-off last season.

Most Popular
Tommy Blennerhassett | Picture via Lancing FC Twitter
Tommy Blennerhassett | Picture via Lancing FC Twitter
Tommy Blennerhassett | Picture via Lancing FC Twitter

Blennerhassett has recently been on loan at Potton United, a Bedfordshire side who play in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In midweek he secured back-to-back draws for Potton with his third goal in seven appearances since joining them last month.

Lancers can’t force Vickers victory.

League OneMK DonsLancingPremier Division