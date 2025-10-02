'More settled' - Scott Lindsey makes Cambridge United comparison as he praises former Millwall striker

Scott Lindsey believes Cambridge United are a more settled side than the one his Crawley Town side beat 1-0 in League One last season

Reds beat the The U’s at the Abbey Stadium in the second league game of the season thanks to Ade Adeyemo’s superb goal.

But a lot has changed since then, including Cambridge’s manager. Neil Harris is in his second spell as boss and he has had an impressive start to this campaign with them currently sitting tenth in the League Two table.

And Lindsey has been impressed with what he has seen so far and highlighted how they are a different prospect to last year.

Neil Harris, manager of Cambridge United. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“I think they're more settled with the way they play,” he said. “They're actually, in terms of possession, they look really comfortable on the ball.

“They've got a couple of midfield players who want to get on it and knit it together from the back and make more passes than you'd probably expect. And, of course, they're quite an attacking threat as well so they've got the capability of going from back to front aggressively, but they can play through the thirds as well.

“On top of that, they're really stingy at the back. They don't give up many chances. They don't give up many goals. I think they've probably kept three or four clean sheets already this season. So they're defensively really strong but capable of football. A really capable football team.”

And Lindsey, whose dad Keith played at the Abbey Stadium between 1967 and 1969, is clearly a big fan of the club. He said. “They're a good football club, they've got good people there, Neil Harris has done a really good job there, Mark Bonner in the background as well, kind of helping out, so a really good football club and a tough challenge.

“They're probably doing better than maybe most people would suggest at the start of the season, so fair play to them

“I think Neil is a really good manager, an experienced manager. He worked in the Championship. I've come across him and come against him a few times and it's always been a tough challenge.

This will be no different.”