‘More than just a job’ – Crawley Town appoint new chief executive officer

Crawley Town have announced the appointment of Tom Allman as chief executive officer.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allman’s journey with the Reds began in 2016 when he joined the club as an intern.

Over the past decade, he has risen through the ranks, holding several roles within the media, marketing and commercial department before becoming general manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In that position, he played a pivotal role in managing off-field operations at the Broadfield Stadium.

Crawley Town have announced the appointment of Tom Allman as chief executive officer. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

During the recent transition between ownership groups, Allman worked closely with new owner Raphael Khalili and demonstrated his leadership by overseeing several major projects around the ground this summer.

At just 29 years old, Allman becomes one of the youngest CEO’s in the EFL.

With nearly ten years of hands-on experience at Crawley Town, he is eager to embrace the challenges ahead and continue driving the club forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allman said: “I am honoured to assume the role of chief executive officer at Crawley Town Football Club.

“Over the past nine years, I’ve had the privilege of serving the club in a range of roles, and during that time, we have made significant progress both on and off the pitch.

“I am excited to continue that journey alongside our dedicated off-field staff and our talented group of coaches and players, as we enter what is a truly exciting chapter for the club and the community we represent.

“Having spent a significant part of my life at Crawley Town, I fully understand the pride, passion and connection our supporters feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This club means everything to so many, and I look forward to strengthening our relationship with fans as we work together to build a sustainable and successful future.

“I would like to extend my thanks to Raphael and the board of directors for their trust and confidence in me.

“I am committed to leading the club with integrity, ambition and collaboration—working across all areas of the organisation to ensure continued progress.

“This is more than just a job for me; it is a personal commitment, and I will do everything I can to repay the faith that has been placed in me.”