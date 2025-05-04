More turmoil at Lancing FC as chairman follows manager out the door
Barry Sutton has stepped down from his role at the helm of the club, who have been relegated back to the Southern Combination premier division by finishing bottom of the Isthmian south east division.
It came less than 48 hours after Billy Wood resigned after a short spell as manager – having been the third in that job this season, following on from Jamie Hollis and Sam Morgan.
Sutton had been chairman since August 2023, having previously been vice chairman among a number of other roles. Sutton vowed to ensure a smooth handover to his replacement.
He said: “It has been a privilege to be chairman of this football club but it is time to hand over the reins to someone else.
"I would like to thank all of the committee, management, players, sponsors and supporters (past and present) for their efforts during my time at the club.
"I will remain a supporter and continue to attend matches at Culver Road whenever possible. This isn’t a decision I have taken lightly but I feel it is the right decision for me and for the club. I wish my successor and the new management team all the best.”
