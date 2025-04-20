MSFL latest

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 20th Apr 2025, 08:10 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 08:56 BST
Results & Fixtures

Results

Monday, April 14

Division Five North

5 1 Ifield Albion II v Gatwick Warriors II

Tuesday, April 15

Eastbourne Vice Presidents Cup

3 2 Eastbourne Rangers v Welcroft Park Rangers

Premier Division

4 0 Holland Sports v Tunbridge Wells II

1 2 Ridgewood v Oxted & District

Championship

3 2 Crawley A.F.C. v Copthorne II

2 3 Hurstpierpoint v Lindfield II

Division Two North

4 1 Crawley United v Ifield

2 1 Ifield Albion v Ansty FC

Division Four South

3 0 Newick v Cuckfield Town II

0 1 Plumpton Athletic v Hurstpierpoint II

Division Five South

3 2 Barcombe II v Ringmer AFC IV

0 5 Hurstpierpoint III v Willingdon Athletic II

Wednesday, April 16

Parsons Challenge Cup Final

5 0 Gatwick Warriors v Keymer & Hassocks

Division Two South

2 2 Ridgewood II v Buxted

Division Three North

0 2 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Caterham

Thursday, April 17

Sussex CFA Junior Cup Final.

5 0 Forest Row II v Victoria Baptist

Division Two North

4 0 Ashurst Wood v Ifield

Saturday, April 19

Senior Charity Cup

5 1 Balcombe v Lindfield II [Semi Final]

Premier Division

0 5 Battle Town v Crowhurst

4 0 Ringmer AFC v Ridgewood

1 3 Rotherfield v Oxted & District

4 1 Tunbridge Wells II v Cuckfield Rangers

Championship

6 1 Crawley A.F.C. v AFC Varndeanians II

0 1 Eastbourne Rangers v Copthorne II

1 3 Oakwood II v Polegate Town

Division One

1 2 Cuckfield Rangers II v Wivelsfield Green

1 0 Cuckfield Town v Newhaven II

3 0 Warlingham v Oxted & District II

Division Two North

2 3 Ansty FC v Balcombe II

3 2 Forest Row II v Old Oxted Town

1 3 Ifield v Crawley United

Division Two South

3 1 BN Dons v Ringmer AFC III

2 3 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Seaford Town II

0 0 Cuckfield Rangers Development v Willingdon Athletic

0 1 Horsted Keynes v Preston Manor Royals

Division Three North

0 2 Caterham v Wakehams Green

3 2 Holland Sports II v Dormansland Rockets

0 6 Smallfield v A.S Crawley XI

Division Three South

0 2 The View v Rotherfield II

Division Four North

1 10 Warlingham II v Gatwick Warriors

1 4 West Hoathly v Reigate Priory 'B'

Division Four South

2 4 Cuckfield Town II v Keymer & Hassocks

4 2 Hurstpierpoint II v Ansty FC II

1 4 Plumpton Athletic v Newick

3 2 Scaynes Hill v Lindfield III

Division Five North

3 0 Ashurst Wood II v Horley AFC

3 1 FC Railway II v Ifield Albion II

Division Five South

4 1 Hartfield v Barcombe II

0 1 Horsted Keynes II v AFC Varndeanians III

2 1 Hurstpierpoint III v Marle Place Wanderers

4 2 Scaynes Hill II v Willingdon Athletic II

Fixtures

Monday, April 21

All games kick-off at 11am unless stated

Premier Division

Oxted & District v Cuckfield Rangers

Tunbridge Wells II v Holland Sports

Championship

Copthorne II v Lindfield II

Division One

Welcroft Park Rangers v Newhaven II

Division Two North

Forest Row II v Jarvis Brook II

Division Two South

Horsted Keynes v Buxted

Tuesday, April 22

All games kick-off at 6.30pm unless stated

Malins Challenge Cup Final

Wakehams Green v Eastbourne Athletic

Crowborough Community Stadium KO.7:30 PM

Premier Division

Ridgewood v Balcombe

Division Two North

Old Oxted Town v Ifield

Division Four North

West Hoathly v Gatwick Warriors

Division Four South

Maresfield Village v Keymer & Hassocks

Division Five North

Crawley United II v FC Railway II

Division Five South

Willingdon Athletic II v Barcombe II

Wednesday, April 23

All games kick-off at 6.30pm

Division Two North

Ifield Albion v Forest Row II

Division Two South

Horsted Keynes v Brighton & Sussex Medical School

Saturday, April 26

All games kick-off at 2pm unless stated

Premier Division

Balcombe v Ringmer AFC

Cuckfield Rangers v Westfield

Ridgewood v Godstone

Tunbridge Wells II v Oxted & District

Championship

Copthorne II v AFC Varndeanians II

Crawley A.F.C. v Hurstpierpoint

Eastbourne Rangers v Reigate Priory II

Sovereign Saints v Lindfield II

Division One

Welcroft Park Rangers v Oxted & District II

Division Two North

Forest Row II v Crawley United

Ifield v Reigate Priory 'A'

Ifield Albion v Ashurst Wood

Jarvis Brook II v Ansty FC

Division Two South

Cuckfield Rangers Development v Peacehaven & Telscombe II

Preston Manor Royals v BN Dons

Seaford Town II v Buxted

Division Three North

Dormansland Rockets v Caterham

Division Four North

Oxted & District 'A' v Gatwick Warriors

Reigate Priory 'B' v Athletico Redhill

Division Four South

Keymer & Hassocks v Hurstpierpoint II

Maresfield Village v Plumpton Athletic

Scaynes Hill v Newick

Division Five North

Ashurst Wood II v Crawley United II

Southgate United v FC Railway II

Warlingham III v Gatwick Warriors II

Division Five South

Barcombe II v Hurstpierpoint III

Hartfield v Scaynes Hill II

Willingdon Athletic II v AFC Varndeanians III

