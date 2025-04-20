MSFL latest
Results
Monday, April 14
Division Five North
5 1 Ifield Albion II v Gatwick Warriors II
Tuesday, April 15
Eastbourne Vice Presidents Cup
3 2 Eastbourne Rangers v Welcroft Park Rangers
Premier Division
4 0 Holland Sports v Tunbridge Wells II
1 2 Ridgewood v Oxted & District
Championship
3 2 Crawley A.F.C. v Copthorne II
2 3 Hurstpierpoint v Lindfield II
Division Two North
4 1 Crawley United v Ifield
2 1 Ifield Albion v Ansty FC
Division Four South
3 0 Newick v Cuckfield Town II
0 1 Plumpton Athletic v Hurstpierpoint II
Division Five South
3 2 Barcombe II v Ringmer AFC IV
0 5 Hurstpierpoint III v Willingdon Athletic II
Wednesday, April 16
Parsons Challenge Cup Final
5 0 Gatwick Warriors v Keymer & Hassocks
Division Two South
2 2 Ridgewood II v Buxted
Division Three North
0 2 Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v Caterham
Thursday, April 17
Sussex CFA Junior Cup Final.
5 0 Forest Row II v Victoria Baptist
Division Two North
4 0 Ashurst Wood v Ifield
Saturday, April 19
Senior Charity Cup
5 1 Balcombe v Lindfield II [Semi Final]
Premier Division
0 5 Battle Town v Crowhurst
4 0 Ringmer AFC v Ridgewood
1 3 Rotherfield v Oxted & District
4 1 Tunbridge Wells II v Cuckfield Rangers
Championship
6 1 Crawley A.F.C. v AFC Varndeanians II
0 1 Eastbourne Rangers v Copthorne II
1 3 Oakwood II v Polegate Town
Division One
1 2 Cuckfield Rangers II v Wivelsfield Green
1 0 Cuckfield Town v Newhaven II
3 0 Warlingham v Oxted & District II
Division Two North
2 3 Ansty FC v Balcombe II
3 2 Forest Row II v Old Oxted Town
1 3 Ifield v Crawley United
Division Two South
3 1 BN Dons v Ringmer AFC III
2 3 Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Seaford Town II
0 0 Cuckfield Rangers Development v Willingdon Athletic
0 1 Horsted Keynes v Preston Manor Royals
Division Three North
0 2 Caterham v Wakehams Green
3 2 Holland Sports II v Dormansland Rockets
0 6 Smallfield v A.S Crawley XI
Division Three South
0 2 The View v Rotherfield II
Division Four North
1 10 Warlingham II v Gatwick Warriors
1 4 West Hoathly v Reigate Priory 'B'
Division Four South
2 4 Cuckfield Town II v Keymer & Hassocks
4 2 Hurstpierpoint II v Ansty FC II
1 4 Plumpton Athletic v Newick
3 2 Scaynes Hill v Lindfield III
Division Five North
3 0 Ashurst Wood II v Horley AFC
3 1 FC Railway II v Ifield Albion II
Division Five South
4 1 Hartfield v Barcombe II
0 1 Horsted Keynes II v AFC Varndeanians III
2 1 Hurstpierpoint III v Marle Place Wanderers
4 2 Scaynes Hill II v Willingdon Athletic II
Fixtures
Monday, April 21
All games kick-off at 11am unless stated
Premier Division
Oxted & District v Cuckfield Rangers
Tunbridge Wells II v Holland Sports
Championship
Copthorne II v Lindfield II
Division One
Welcroft Park Rangers v Newhaven II
Division Two North
Forest Row II v Jarvis Brook II
Division Two South
Horsted Keynes v Buxted
Tuesday, April 22
All games kick-off at 6.30pm unless stated
Malins Challenge Cup Final
Wakehams Green v Eastbourne Athletic
Crowborough Community Stadium KO.7:30 PM
Premier Division
Ridgewood v Balcombe
Division Two North
Old Oxted Town v Ifield
Division Four North
West Hoathly v Gatwick Warriors
Division Four South
Maresfield Village v Keymer & Hassocks
Division Five North
Crawley United II v FC Railway II
Division Five South
Willingdon Athletic II v Barcombe II
Wednesday, April 23
All games kick-off at 6.30pm
Division Two North
Ifield Albion v Forest Row II
Division Two South
Horsted Keynes v Brighton & Sussex Medical School
Saturday, April 26
All games kick-off at 2pm unless stated
Premier Division
Balcombe v Ringmer AFC
Cuckfield Rangers v Westfield
Ridgewood v Godstone
Tunbridge Wells II v Oxted & District
Championship
Copthorne II v AFC Varndeanians II
Crawley A.F.C. v Hurstpierpoint
Eastbourne Rangers v Reigate Priory II
Sovereign Saints v Lindfield II
Division One
Welcroft Park Rangers v Oxted & District II
Division Two North
Forest Row II v Crawley United
Ifield v Reigate Priory 'A'
Ifield Albion v Ashurst Wood
Jarvis Brook II v Ansty FC
Division Two South
Cuckfield Rangers Development v Peacehaven & Telscombe II
Preston Manor Royals v BN Dons
Seaford Town II v Buxted
Division Three North
Dormansland Rockets v Caterham
Division Four North
Oxted & District 'A' v Gatwick Warriors
Reigate Priory 'B' v Athletico Redhill
Division Four South
Keymer & Hassocks v Hurstpierpoint II
Maresfield Village v Plumpton Athletic
Scaynes Hill v Newick
Division Five North
Ashurst Wood II v Crawley United II
Southgate United v FC Railway II
Warlingham III v Gatwick Warriors II
Division Five South
Barcombe II v Hurstpierpoint III
Hartfield v Scaynes Hill II
Willingdon Athletic II v AFC Varndeanians III