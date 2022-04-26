Murphy calls it a day as Steyning Town manager - but isn't going far

The club announced the news at the end of a season in which the popular figure suffered the death of his wife. The good news is he will stay on as general manager.

Steyning Town said: “It is with regret that Steyning Town Community FC have accepted the resignation of Gerry Murphy as first team manager, effective after Saturday’s final league game against AFC Varndeanians.

Gerry Murphy / Picture: Derek Martin Photography

“Gerry has had a really tough season personally, suffering the terrible loss of his lovely wife Jane back in September, and has bounced back remarkably.

“Gerry joined the club in August 2016 bringing with him a wealth of coaching experience and has spent 6 seasons managing the first team and overseeing other teams in the senior set-up.

“During Gerry’s tenure at the club there has been excellent progress both on and off the pitch for which we will always be grateful.

“Supporters will probably remember with most affection the promotion and cup winning season in 2018/19, with Gerry leading the club back in to the SCFL Premier Division for the first time in 30 years; succeeding where many had failed before him.

“Since then, progress in the SCFL Premier has been up and down, heavily affected by Covid, but now we can look forward to our fourth season in the division and we have a strong base for an exciting future.” Chairman Ian Nichols added: “I took over as chairman the season following Gerry’s appointment and between us, with Gerry’s infectious enthusiasm and the invaluable help of John Brown, Jane and other volunteers, we set about trying to get a few more seasons from the changing rooms. It was hard work and a lot of fun.

“The time I have spent with Gerry has shown me how fiercely ambitious he is but also happy to see the funny side of most situations.

“There is no doubt in my mind the football at our club has improved significantly with Gerry’s input. It has been a great time and so I am delighted to also announce that Gerry will be staying on as General Manager at the club and also to work in more detail with our youth set-up.”

Last Saturday was Murphy’s last game as first team manager and fans were invited to join officials for a drink in the clubhouse afterwards to celebrate his tenure. A 0-0 draw meant Steyning finished 17th in the table.

Steyning are advertising the vacant position and will look to make the appointment during May to allow plenty of time for planning for the 2022-23 season and beyond for the new manager.

HORSHAM YMCA

Horsham YCMA FC have been pitching in for charity – in support of YMCA Downslink Group.

The first team players and staff each did something 44 times a day for a total of 44 days – that’s as 44 is the average age that a young homeless person dies. Look up #nomore44 and #the44challege to see what challenges the players did.

They raised £1,345.22 and as part of an Easter Egg Drive with Sainsbury’s in Horsham, they delivered Easter eggs to YMCA Horsham.

A charity match will be played this Sunday (May 1) at Horsham YMCA FC which will include young people who were supported by the YMCA.

Current players are donating boots for them to play.

The match is also supporting The Springboard Project, who will have mascots attending on the day, and there will be other attractions such as Star Wars & Superhero characters.