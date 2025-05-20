Murray lands Kidderminster Harriers job days after leaving Eastbourne Borough

Adam Murray has been announced as Kidderminster Harriers new manager – just a few days after leaving Eastbourne Borough.

The 43-year-old left Borough last Friday having guided the club to a third place finish in the National League South, before they lost to Maidstone in the play-off semi-finals.

Despite that disappointment, Murray had overseen Borough’s most successful season for almost 20 years – falling just one point short of the league title, and producing a team full of bright attacking football.

But the former Derby County professional has always felt the pull of home: his family still live in Derby and – with five children in the equation – Adam’s 18 months of living out of a sutcase have taken their toll. Kidderminster, in the West Midlands, is a mere hour from home.

Adam Murray has swapped the dugout at Eastbourne Borough for the same at Kidderminster Harriers - picture by Lydia Redman

The Harriers, in National League North, have just enjoyed – if that is the word – the tantalising experience of a successful league campaign followed by play-off frustration. And the ambitious Midlanders parted company with manager Phil Brown – opening the way for an invitation to Murray to take over.

He returns to a footballing arena which he knows well, having led AFC Fylde to promotion from National North just two seasons ago.

And his new employers are more than happy: ““I’m delighted to welcome Adam Murray to our football club,” declared Harriers chairman Richard Lane. “His enthusiasm, commitment and passion for the position came through loudly when we met and his CV, as a player and a manager, speaks for itself.”

Meanwhile at Priory Lane, the search is on for the next Murray. Check for updates on this website in the coming days – and in Friday’s Herald, read Kevin Anderson’s assessment of Adam’s brief but massive impact at Eastbourne Borough.