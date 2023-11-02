'My head was never turned' - Crawley Town boss addresses Gillingham saga ahead of FA Cup tie at Notts County
Rumours and stories in the media made Lindsey one of the hot favourites to take over at the Kent club. And Reds fans feared the worst when Gills chairman Brad Galinson said they were close to making an appointment this week following reports Lindsey had two interviews for the role.
But there was a sigh of relief when Gillingham announced Stephen Clemence as their new head coach.
Lindsey told us earlier in the week: “I can’t wait for Gillingham to make an appointment so it settles everyone down a little bit. It’s been going on a long, long while. Fair play to them they are doing their due diligence but it just keeps going on and on, and people are questioning me. I understand why the link is there but I have just got to concentrate on what I am doing. I just hope Gillingham appoints quickly now because it’s half getting on my nerves to be honest with you.”
And in today’s press conference – which you can watch in full at the top of this page - looking ahead to the FA Cup at Notts County on Saturday, Lindsey addressed the situation. He said: “It’s normal for there to be interest in this industry in terms of when you are doing well.
"It’s nice to be recognised for the work you are doing, but I do want to state my head was never turned at any given time and I was fully focussed on the job here and always have been. Nothing has ever changed for me, most people were probably panicking in the background and I just got on with my job and didn’t make anything of it all and never have done. That’s the end of the matter as far as I am concerned.”