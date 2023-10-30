BREAKING
Crawley Town boss has his say on Gillingham speculation as it’s revealed appointment is 'very close'

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has spoken on the record about the Gillingham vacancy after it was reported he had two interviews with the Kent club.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 30th Oct 2023, 17:43 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 18:06 GMT
It was reported last week Lindsey – who use to play for the Kent club in the mid 90s and has always been up there as a favourite with the bookies – has had two interviews for the job. And today Gillingham FC tweeted: “Chairman Brad Galinson has said the club is "very close" to appointing a new Manager/Head Coach. "We would expect to have an announcement this week - the next couple of days. "I think we have found the right person that is very exciting that will fit our club for the long term."

After Neil Harris was sacked on October 5, Lindsey told us: “I understand the industry, when you are doing well, clubs will show an interest and that’s a normal thing to happen. But I will just be focused on what the job is at Crawley Town and keep performing the way we are and win as many games as we can.”

And it has been rumoured that appointment will be either Lindsey or former Tottenham Hotspur player and Aston Villa and Newcastle United coach Stephen Clemence.

Scott Lindsey has been linked with the Gillingham ever since Neil Harris left the club at the beginning of October. Picture: Eva GilbertScott Lindsey has been linked with the Gillingham ever since Neil Harris left the club at the beginning of October. Picture: Eva Gilbert
Scott Lindsey has been linked with the Gillingham ever since Neil Harris left the club at the beginning of October. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Lindsey has attracted attention from other clubs after a great start to the season which saw them rise to joint top of League Two at the end of September. Despite collecting only one point in October, they are still only five points off the play offs. Given they were everyone’s favourites to go down this year and have a relatively new squad, it’s been a great achievement by Lindsey and his team.

And now Lindsey says he wants Gillingham to make their their appointment quickly. He told us: “I can’t wait for Gillingham to make an appointment so it settles everyone down a little bit. It’s been going on a long, long while. Fair play to them they are doing their due diligence but it just keeps going on and on, and people are questioning me. I understand why the link is there but I have just got to concentrate on what I am doing. I just hope Gillingham appoints quickly now because it’s half getting on my nerves to be honest with you.”

