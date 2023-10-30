Crawley Town boss has his say on Gillingham speculation as it’s revealed appointment is 'very close'

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has spoken on the record about the Gillingham vacancy after it was reported he had two interviews with the Kent club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was reported last week Lindsey – who use to play for the Kent club in the mid 90s and has always been up there as a favourite with the bookies – has had two interviews for the job. And today Gillingham FC tweeted: “Chairman Brad Galinson has said the club is "very close" to appointing a new Manager/Head Coach. "We would expect to have an announcement this week - the next couple of days. "I think we have found the right person that is very exciting that will fit our club for the long term."

After Neil Harris was sacked on October 5, Lindsey told us: “I understand the industry, when you are doing well, clubs will show an interest and that’s a normal thing to happen. But I will just be focused on what the job is at Crawley Town and keep performing the way we are and win as many games as we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it has been rumoured that appointment will be either Lindsey or former Tottenham Hotspur player and Aston Villa and Newcastle United coach Stephen Clemence.

Scott Lindsey has been linked with the Gillingham ever since Neil Harris left the club at the beginning of October. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Lindsey has attracted attention from other clubs after a great start to the season which saw them rise to joint top of League Two at the end of September. Despite collecting only one point in October, they are still only five points off the play offs. Given they were everyone’s favourites to go down this year and have a relatively new squad, it’s been a great achievement by Lindsey and his team.