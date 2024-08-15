'My mind starts racing' - Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey reacts to Brighton and Hove Albion Carabao Cup draw
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Red Devils beat Swindon Town 4-2 on Tuesday night at the Broadfield Stadium to book their place in the next round – and on Wednesday night they were drawn out for a trip to the Amex.
It also set up the first competitive Sussex derby since 1992 where the Seagulls won 5-0 in the third round of the FA Cup.
And after the draw, Lindsey was on the phone to friend Andrew Crofts, who is a first team coach at the Albion. “I text to Crofty straight away actually after the draw. So we had a bit of banter on the on the text messaging last night but I'm really pleased with a draw. It is local so we don’t have far to travel, and my mind goes straight into the preparation of that. What does it look like? Would we have preparation here? Would it work that way? My mind starts racing towards the preparation to that, but I think it's a great tie for us, playing at an unbelievable stadium and it's local.”
The tie will take place the week commencing August 26.