Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey says his mind is already racing after his side drew Brighton and Hove Albion in second round of the Carabao Cup.

And after the draw, Lindsey was on the phone to friend Andrew Crofts, who is a first team coach at the Albion. “I text to Crofty straight away actually after the draw. So we had a bit of banter on the on the text messaging last night but I'm really pleased with a draw. It is local so we don’t have far to travel, and my mind goes straight into the preparation of that. What does it look like? Would we have preparation here? Would it work that way? My mind starts racing towards the preparation to that, but I think it's a great tie for us, playing at an unbelievable stadium and it's local.”