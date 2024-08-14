1 . Crawley Town 4, Swindon Town 2 - Carabao Cup : Crawley Town 4, Swindon Town 2 - Carabao Cup

Crawley Town beat Swindon Town 4-2 in the Carabao Cup first round at the Broadfield Stadium. Goals from Jack Roles (2), Ade Adeyemo and Raf Khaleel gave them the victory.Photographer Natalie Mayhew was at the game. You can follow Natalie on X @Butterflyfootie Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterflly Football