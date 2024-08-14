Crawley Town picture gallery: 36 pictures of action and celebrations as Reds beat Swindon Town in the Carabao Cup

Crawley Town progressed into the second round of the Carabao Cup after a thrilling 4-2 win over Swindon Town at the Broadfield Stadium.

Ade Adeyemo and Jack Roles gave the Reds a 2-0 lead but the visitors fought back with goals from Nnamdi Ofoborh and Harry Smith. However, Crawley stepped up another gear towards the end Roles and Raf Khaleel sealed the win.

They are now in the hat for round two with the draw taking place on Wednesday (August 14) night.

You can read our match report here.

See Sam Morton’s player ratings here.

Read Scott Lindsey’s reaction here.

Crawley Town beat Swindon Town 4-2 in the Carabao Cup first round at the Broadfield Stadium. Goals from Jack Roles (2), Ade Adeyemo and Raf Khaleel gave them the victory.Photographer Natalie Mayhew was at the game. You can follow Natalie on X @Butterflyfootie

