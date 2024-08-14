Ade Adeyemo and Jack Roles gave the Reds a 2-0 lead but the visitors fought back with goals from Nnamdi Ofoborh and Harry Smith. However, Crawley stepped up another gear towards the end Roles and Raf Khaleel sealed the win.
1. Crawley Town 4, Swindon Town 2 - Carabao Cup : Crawley Town 4, Swindon Town 2 - Carabao Cup
Crawley Town beat Swindon Town 4-2 in the Carabao Cup first round at the Broadfield Stadium. Goals from Jack Roles (2), Ade Adeyemo and Raf Khaleel gave them the victory.Photographer Natalie Mayhew was at the game. You can follow Natalie on X @Butterflyfootie Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterflly Football
