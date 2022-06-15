Never mind 'should have' - Bognor DID go to Specsavers!

Jonathan bid the most on behalf of Specsavers -- who will continue to sponsor man-of-the-match and player of the month awards -- by Tuesday's deadline with a healthy interest from other local firms, too.

Jonathan West and Graham Flower at the Nye Camp

He said: "Bognor Regis Town are such a tremendous club that plays such a big part in our community and we are really chuffed that we are able to take our support to the next level with the shirt sponsorship given that we are already big supporters of the club. We have had great feedback from supporters for our involvement and we see it as supporting our community and the club.

"We have some big football fans in store and they are excited that we are involved with the club and now we are eagerly anticipating the season and very much hope the team can do well on the pitch."

Manager Robbie Blake said: “We can’t thank Jonathan and Specsavers enough for their continued backing of the football club. Anyone who knows anything about this club knows it is special and you can see that with the generosity continuously shown by businesses and fans. I know the players will wear the shirts with pride next season and we look forward to helping Specsavers promote their business."

Rocks general manager Simon Cook said: "It's great news that Specsavers once again chose to make a significant commitment to the club through their sponsorship and we are delighted that we have entered into this partnership.

"We would like to thank those who also made bids and feel their offers showed just what great relationships we enjoy within the business community in our area as well, of course, with supporters of the club.