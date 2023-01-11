New Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey 'not at all' concerned with WAGMI United's managerial record

Scott Lindsey says he’s ‘not at all’ concerned with Crawley Town’s recent managerial record under WAGMI United.

Crawley Town have appointed their fourth permanent manager since the club was purchased by WAGMI United in April last year. Their previous manager, Matthew Etherington, left the club after only 34 days.

Lindsey has taken charge of the Reds after departing Swindon Town, where he’d been managing since the start of the season. When asked if Crawley’s recent managerial track record concerns Lindsey, he said, “Nope. Not at all.

“Having sat down with the guys (representatives of Crawley) and speaking to them, it was really clear what the process is and what the plan is moving forward.

“When I met Chris (Galley, the Crawley’s Director of Football) and the owners, it was really clear that there was a real positivity about them. A real clear plan of what we want to do. It’s a project that excites me. It’s a progressive club which also excites me and working with Chris (Galley) on a day-to-day basis appeals to me as well.”

Lindsey has joined Crawley as they look to revive their season whilst 21st in League Two. Last season, the former Gillingham player helped Swindon to a play-off spot as assistant manager and has left Swindon in 8th after becoming their manager at the start of 2022/23.

“I’ve been working in league football for many, many years now, albeit as a manager only this season,” said Lindsey. “I feel that I did a really good job at Swindon and left them in a really good place. But it is a new chapter now to kick forward with Crawley.

“We’re in a precarious position I think it’s clear to see. We want to try and get away from that bottom two as quickly as possible and I’m sure with what we’ve got here, my coaching staff and myself, we’ll be fine.”

