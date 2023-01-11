'We need to streamline' - Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey outlines plans for the January transfer window

Crawley Town’s new manager Scott Lindsey thinks his squad needs ‘thinning’ before the Reds ‘bring players in’ for the January transfer window.

Crawley’s struggling start to the season and the recent departure of their number 9, Tom Nichols, has left fans questioning their clubs plans for the current January transfer window.

Speaking on his priorities over the next month, Lindsey, who signed an initial two-and-a-half-year contract, said: “For a start I think the squad probably needs balancing out a little and thinning.

“I think there’s a lot of numbers so we need to streamline that and if we can add to that with a little bit of quality, then we will do.”

New Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey

Reports have indicated that Crawley have plans to sign Ben Gladwin and Ellis Iandolo from Swindon Town after Lindsey’s recent move between the clubs.

“Well I’ve worked closely with those players and they’ve got some real quality within their (Swindon Town) squad,” said Lindsey, as the former and recent manager of Swindon. “Would there be an area where we could bring them in here? I would like to think so. But it’s too early for me to say at the moment.

“I need to assess the current squad, see if we can strengthen where we need to and we’ll go from there.”

The clubs director of football, Chris Galley was criticised after the Reds sold Nichols to relegation rivals Gillingham. When asked if Galley would overshadow Lindsey’s future transfer decisions by the Crawley Town Supporters Alliance, Lindsey said, “Well no.

“I am the head coach here so I am a big part of that process. I don’t think that the football club will sign any player without my say so. I think it’ll be clear to see that me and Chris (Galley) work closely together moving forward and it’s a process. We look at data, what positions we need and do their strengths fit into the remit of how we play.”

In the previous transfer window, Crawley signed 18 new players and currently have the likes of Teddy Jenks, Caleb Chukwuemeka, Tom Fellows, Mazeed Ogungbo, Ellery Balcombe and James Balagizi on loan. When asked of more potential loan moves for this window, Lindsey said: “Well with loans we can only name five on the team sheet (due to EFL rules). So, we’ve got six here at the moment, so we possibly won’t bring another loan in. Unless we get a couple out maybe.”