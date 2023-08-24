New Hastings United owners: Who they are, what they plan and why they’re grateful to departing duo

Dean White is the new man at the helm of Hastings United. The former player and manager of the club – and current director of football – is heading a new group who have taken over at The Pilot Field after joint owners Daren Burney and Peter Sherlock’s decision to step down.

As we reported last week frustrations with the council blocking the planned move to a new ground at Tilekiln were at the centre of Burney and Sherlock’s departure – but there is a nice bit of continuity in the handover to new blood, with White and his partners well known at the club and in the town.

Here, in full, is what Dean White has had to say about his new role...

First and foremost, as a Hastings United supporter, I would like to thank Daren Burney and Peter Sherlock for overseeing what in my opinion has been one of the most successful periods in our clubs history.

Hastings United have had a good start to the 23-24 season | Picture: Scott White

I can remember where we were as a club towards the end of the 2014-15 season, with dwindling gates and requiring a result away to Walton & Hersham to avoid a potential relegation and becoming a Step 5 club in the Sussex County League.

However, the last 8 years has seen the club regularly challenge for promotion from the Isthmian South East League, successfully navigate the Covid Pandemic period, finally winning a league championship in 2022 for the first time in 20 years, followed by what I felt was a really solid season back in the Isthmian Premier Division as a Step 3 club, which is a level that our senior men’s team should be competing at as a minimum in my opinion.

Under Daren and Peter’s stewardship the club has seen matchday attendances double and sometimes triple, with the club developing into an integral part of the local community.

Back in 2015 our club had just 3 teams playing under the club’s umbrella, men’s first team, U21’s and U18’s. This summer we have affiliated 40 teams with the Sussex County FA across the men’s, women’s and Youth as well as creating a new adult disability team that I understand played brilliantly down at Lancing at the weekend in their first ever fixtures.

Only time will tell if the refusal of the Tilekiln relocation is a missed opportunity for our club and Football in general in the local area. What is very clear though, is that none of the above would have been possible without the leadership and support from Daren and Peter and I am grateful to them both for the positive impact they have made at our club. They will always be welcome back as guests in the future.

Moving forward, I would like to welcome my partners and co-owners, Metin Davudovic, Marc Gall and Ben White who will all be joining the board of directors at the club.

Metin, is a local businessman with several successful restaurants in operation across Kent and Sussex. He re-joins the club as a director, having originally been involved back in 2012-13 and played a pivotal role in the birth of the Academy in 2015.

Marc is a partner and company director at The Hastings Sofa Company Limited, who hold the license agreement for the prestigious furniture brand Maker & Son. He has held a coaching position within the Academy for 7 years, having had a big influence on so many of the young players that have progressed. Marc joins the club as a director and will continue his role as Head Coach of our girls U13 team.

Ben is a former player and coach at Hastings United who has overseen the academy for a number of years as well as recently holding the position of General Manager at the club. Ben is joining as a director and will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the club moving forward.

As new owners, in the coming months, we are all looking forward to engaging with fellow supporters and volunteers as well as connecting with local businesses to find innovative ways of achieving sustainability, whilst remaining progressive and not standing still. We are conscious that as the senior club in the area, we have a responsibility to drive standards both on and off the pitch as well as continuing to work closely with, and support, other local clubs whenever we can.

Although we are aware of upcoming challenges ahead, particularly around the Pilot Field, we are encouraged by Hastings Borough Council’s public stance that they are committed to supporting the club redevelop the site and we are looking forward to forging a strong relationship with them in the future, ensuring that our community can have access to facilities that it deserves, as well as a hardworking and inclusive Football Club it can be proud of.

On the senior playing front, I would like to congratulate Paul Barnes, Craig Stone and the players on a fantastic result at the weekend against Dulwich Hamlet. Paul and Craig have our full backing and we are looking forward to watching the talented new squad that has been assembled strive for promotion this season.

The women’s team will be looking to compete once again in the London South East Regional League. Exciting new Head Coach, Tom Young, has recruited a youthful and competitive squad, which for the first time is likely to include several home grown academy graduates as the season progresses.

We are delighted to be able to confirm that David Ormerod, Hayley Clout and Craig Barrow are keen to remain on the board of directors and the recently formed management committee will continue in its current structure.

Under our stewardship we will always look to be as open as possible and find ways to improve the club wherever we can. Honest feedback from supporters is really important and it is our intention to host a Fans Forum towards the end of September where we will hopefully be able to provide updates on various objectives, both on and off the field. In the meantime please feel free to approach myself, Metin, Marc or Ben, as well as the other club directors and club management team members with any questions or queries you may have.

Looking forward to all three games this weekend at The Continental Pilot Field.

COYU

- Dean White