SOLD: Hastings United have new majority owners

Daren Burney and Peter Sherlock have sold their shareholding in the club with immediate effect and will also stand down as directors.

The majority shareholding has been purchased by a local consortium led by former club captain, manager and current director of football, Dean White.

It comes in what’s been a tumultuous period for the Us, who lost manager Gary Elphick, chairman and CEO Billy Wood and most of last season’s squad at the end of last season.

The Pilot Field - home of Hastings United FC | Picture: Simon Newstead

It’s all come against a background of a stand-off with the local council as the club tries to move forward with plans to build a new purpose-built community stadium at Tilekiln.

This news comes at what has been an eventful time for a number of Sussex non-league clubs. In East Sussex the summer has been dominated by Simon Leslie’s arrival as the new owner of Eastbourne Borough FC and their move to a full-time playing squad – while a few days ago Worthing FC announced significant new investment as they work towards the same full-time model.

A statement issued today by Burney and Sherlock said: “We have spent the past 8 years of our working lives trying to deliver a New Stadium and Facilities for the Club and The Town. A Community Facility to be shared by all and invested over £250,000 in planning applications for both The Pilot Field and Tile Kiln.

"This was done with the full encouragement of the Leader of the council at the time as well as members of the Council … this was not done on a whim and we provided information at the time on how this could be delivered, and without cost to the council.”

The statement said that after they secured planning permission the council leader announced Hastings Borough Council would not allow either of the sites to progress.

The statement continued: “The Club now finds itself in a position where it needs to find a new site to relocate to or incur substantial costs for The Pilot Field refurbishment and redevelopment which runs into millions of pounds. The Pilot Field maintenance costs rise year on year to achieve basic health and safety standards.“The Council have not offered any alternate site, and publicly say they want to help and assist, yet no meaningful dialogue or proposal has been made, and with the Council perilously close to expending their remaining reserve funds, we remain doubtful any assistance will be forthcoming.“Peter and I had to make a decision recently about whether to continue a legal case against the council decision but decided we had reached a point in the road where if the Council didn’t want to endorse the benefits the Tilekiln relocation brings to the Club and its Town , what were we doing all of this for? Especially, given that the proposals come at at zero cost to the Hastings Borough Council as well as safeguarding the club for the foreseeable future.