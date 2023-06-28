Crawley Town are facing trouble next season.

That is according to the latest odds via league sponsor SkyBet, who have now Town at 100/1 to take the title – drifting from 80/1 three weeks ago.

It would place the Reds in the relegation zone with league positions based on odds to win the league.

Promoted Wrexham, Notts County and beaten play-off finalists Stockport County lead the pack in the early odds.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think the Reds will do via our social media channels.

1 . Wrexham 7/2 Photo: Jan Kruger

2 . Stockport County 6/1 Photo: Paul Harding

3 . Notts County 15/2 Photo: Eddie Keogh

4 . Gillingham 11/1 Photo: Chris Holloway