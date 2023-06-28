NationalWorldTV
Crawley Town have drifted in the odds with SkyBet who expected a relegation battle for the Reds.

New predicted finishing position for Crawley Town as SkyBet update League Two odds, plus predicted finishing positions for Harrogate Town, Colchester United, Morecambe and Barrow - picture gallery

Crawley Town are facing trouble next season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:43 BST

That is according to the latest odds via league sponsor SkyBet, who have now Town at 100/1 to take the title – drifting from 80/1 three weeks ago.

It would place the Reds in the relegation zone with league positions based on odds to win the league.

Promoted Wrexham, Notts County and beaten play-off finalists Stockport County lead the pack in the early odds.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think the Reds will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Reds news here, including an interview with new signing Liam Kelly here.

7/2

1. Wrexham

7/2 Photo: Jan Kruger

6/1

2. Stockport County

6/1 Photo: Paul Harding

15/2

3. Notts County

15/2 Photo: Eddie Keogh

11/1

4. Gillingham

11/1 Photo: Chris Holloway

