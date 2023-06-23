Crawley Town’s new signing ‘really delighted’ to join for the 23/24 season

Former Rochdale and Reading midfielder sat down for his first interview with the club today (June 23).

The Reds announced their first signing of the 23/24 campaign with midfielder Liam Kelly joining the club yesterday (June 22) with a two-year deal.

The former Feyenoord midfielder was most recently at Rochdale, where he made over 70 appearances. Kelly joined the Dale in August 2021 and became a crucial player for the Greater Manchester side.

The 27-year-old started his career at Reading, having joined the Royals when he was just eight years old. After progressing through the youth ranks, he went on to sign his first professional contract in 2013. Kelly went on to make just shy of 100 appearances for Reading before reuniting with former manager Jaap Stam in Holland.

In his first interview with the club, Liam said: “I am really delighted to sign. Yes it is nice to get it done before pre-season and I can’t wait to get going.

“The gaffer (Scott Lindsey) was a big reason for joining. I have known him from his time at Swindon. The way his team played at Swindon is the way I like to play. I thought it was a really good match. It's always nice to know the gaffer before you join a club. The gaffer obviously sees something in me he likes. Scott is the sort of manager that will chuck you out there, trusts you and let you play how you want to play.

“I know Dion (Conroy) and Ben (Gladwin), so it's good to come into a working environment where you know a few faces. It will be exciting to get to know the rest of the lads and bed myself into the group.

“I have played at every level, took my experience over to Holland (Feyenoord) and learnt alot from my experience out there. I came back to England and have played in League 2 for 2 years. When you are out of contract it is a nervous time but it is nice to have a permanent home for another few years with a manager and club that want to play the right way. I’m really excited and hopefully, it will be a good couple of years.

“I’m a ball playing midfielder, who likes to get it from the back and help the team up the pitch. I want to be the hardest worker in the squad. I’m excited to get out and play in front of the fans.”

1 . Crawley Town’s new signing ‘really delighted’ to join for the 23/24 season Liam Kelly. Picture: Crawley Town Photo: Crawley Town

2 . Crawley Town’s new signing ‘really delighted’ to join for the 23/24 season Liam Kelly: Picture Crawley Town Photo: Crawley Town

3 . Crawley Town’s new signing ‘really delighted’ to join for the 23/24 season Liam Kelly. Picture:Crawley Town Photo: Crawley Town

4 . Crawley Town’s new signing ‘really delighted’ to join for the 23/24 season Liam Kelly. Picture: Crawley Town Photo: Crawley Town