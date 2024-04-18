Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After an even opening 22 minutes, in which both sides missed a chance each to go ahead, Steyning took the lead.

There was an element of luck to the goal, as a ball in midfield rebounded off a Newhaven player and landed kindly at the feet of Harry Shooman, who finished calmly.

Newhaven take on Steyning | Picture: Paul Trunfull

From that moment on, it was pretty much one-way traffic, with the injury-depleted Dockers struggling to lay a glove on their hard-working visitors.

Steyning added two goals in the final 10 minutes of the half to all-but seal the game and take a sizable step towards winning the league title.

A major frustration for the Dockers was that both goals were sloppy, with the defence missing opportunities to get the ball away before being punished.

In the 35th minute, Charlie Meehan’s pace got him in down the right. His shot was only parried by Jake Buss, Robbie Keith’s goal-line clearance was hammered straight at Mark Goldson who was standing only a couple of yards out and Steyning were two-up.

Ringmer AFC celebrate a goal v Cuckfield | Picture: Will Hugall

The third goal, right on half-time, was even scrappier. The Dockers got themselves into sixes and sevens at the back, failing on more than one occasion to clear their lines, before Shooman poked home his second of the game from close-range.

The second half was a rather lacklustre affair, to say the least. The Barrowmen knew they had the game won. The Dockers were resigned to having to settle for a play-off spot.

That said, there was one true moment of quality on show when, with 19 minutes remaining, Steyning full-back Charlie Weller blasted home an absolute rocket from fully 25 yards out, giving Buss absolutely no chance.

The Dockers created a few half-chances through Callum Edwards, Lee Robinson and John Lucero, but a consolation goal never truly looked to be on the cards.

So, with one game of the regular season to go, Newhaven now know their promotion hopes now rest on the play-offs, for which they’ve already qualified.

Who they will face in the semi-final – and the venue for that match – is still to be decided.

Joining the Dockers in the play-offs will be Crowborough, whose 2-0 win at Pagham on Saturday made sure they would end in the top five.

Lucas Murrain’s second-half double won the Nyetimber Lane clash.

That also meant they could still catch Steyning at the top – but those hopes dashed when the Crows lost 2-1 at Crawley Down Gatwick on Tuesday night, meaning Steyning are champions are are promoted.

Meanwhile, AFC Uckfield are down, with goals from Ellison Wright and George Montgomery not enough to prevent a 4-2 home defeat to Midhurst that left them unable to catch Saltdean.

Ringmer revive title push with Cuckfield win

Ringmer reignited their MSFL Premier Division title chances with a commanding 3-0 win over Cuckfield Rangers in their final home game of the season, reports Will Hugall.

The Blues faced the ultimatum of winning or being out of the title race as they welcomed the division’s seventh-placed side, and they reacted to that pressure superbly with a nerveless performance that exhibited their best qualities.

Tommy Haddon’s outfit stood up against some nice play from Cuckfield well throughout and took full advantage of their chances with three beautifully-taken goals. After their controversial 2-1 defeat at Rotherfield the previous week, the Blues arrived with a couple of absentees, with both Sheldon Grimes and Ed Easton carrying injuries and taking a spectator’s view. Curtis Wilton and Dan Fox also dropped to the bench, with captain Charlie Northeast returning to the starting XI alongside Owen Brown and Kian Balameh.

Playing without a traditional number nine for the first time in a while, Ringmer’s approach at the CCG focused on using George Coleman as a threat in the box, with Balameh and Rhys Taylor stretching play wherever possible. This tactic could have struggled against more physical defences, but with Cuckfield coming out determined to play passing football, it set up a delicious contest.

Indeed, with the glorious sunshine allowing both teams to play expansively, the early stages were played at breakneck speed, with both teams creating decent chances. The visitors pinged the ball around nicely but lacked a true focal point with no players in their XI with more than three goals this season, and their efforts often went to Josh Wells and Ben Fenner-Meadows on the right before fizzling out.

By contrast, Ringmer were determined to get into the box at every opportunity, with Taylor and Balameh unfortunate to clip a couple of crosses over Coleman in the middle, while Jacob Ashwood and Owen Brown pushed forward too. After plenty of huffing and puffing, the opener arrived in the 23rd minute. Moving away down the left, Ringmer took full advantage of a gap in behind wing-back Wells as Taylor broke free and threaded a pass to Coleman, who sat his man down in the box and squared for Ashwood to drill home a first-time finish from 10 yards.

It was only a second goal of the campaign for Ringmer’s ever-threatening left-back and a much-deserved reward for the industry and reliability he has shown all season. Ringmer’s confidence was only boosted at this point, and they went on to control much of the first half with further chances steadily flowing.

Coleman was unlucky not to finish a cross from the right, Balameh drove wide and Jamie Blackford tried his luck from range and was not far from beating goalkeeper Eason Lam. Cuckfield had a decent chance of their own when Fenner-Meadows fired across goal from the right, but the ball sailed past Xhemal Bako’s far post.

While there was no further excitement before half-time, the game was perfectly poised for a high-octane second half, which certainly lived up to expectations.

Cuckfield continued with their approach of pulling the Blues one way and then another with sharp two-touch moves, and this started to bear fruit as they had a decent spell of possession after the break. In a ten-minute spell, they sent a free header wide from a corner, forced Bako into a brilliant low save to tip a shot around the post and then drew Ringmer into a couple of blocks as players lined up at the edge of the box.

Having weathered this spell of pressure, though, Ringmer then went on to take control of the contest with a hammer blow. In the 65th minute, a near ever-present this season finally got his moment in the spotlight, as midfielder Ellis Webster stepped up with a moment of inspiration.

Receiving possession midway through the Cuckfield half after a move fizzled out, the Blues’ vice-captain took a touch and unexpectedly launched an effort on goal from all of 25 yards. At incredible speed, the ball sizzled past every Cuckfield defender and beat ‘keeper Lam, rippling the top right corner of the net for a strike that all in navy blue celebrated wildly.

In Webster’s 43rd appearance for Ringmer since joining in 2022, it is fair to say that his very first goal for the club was more than worth waiting for. The Blues were not done there, however, as they continued to apply pressure the deeper the half went and soon got a crucial third goal.

In the 74th minute, Taylor wrapped up the victory as he broke through on the left, cut inside his man and smacked a finish past Lam into the bottom left corner for a 12th goal of the season.

After the visitors took their combative and skilful captain Jamie Weller off, they faded somewhat and there was the opportunity for the Blues to stretch their goal difference even further, if not for a fine finish from Lam. The diminutive ‘keeper stood up well to Ringmer’s closing efforts, with Coleman, Taylor and Blackford all being frustrated.

Nonetheless, Haddon’s team were delighted with their afternoon’s efforts and could celebrate an excellent three points when the final whistle blew. Picking up a sixth clean sheet of the season, a fourth win in their last five games and a result which means they are now ten times unbeaten over 90 minutes in their last 11 outings, the Blues will be delighted with how they are ending the season.

Owing to the MSFL’s strange nature, they have often been looking over their shoulders in recent weeks and finally had a good piece of news on that front later on Saturday afternoon. League leaders Reigate Priory suffered a shock 3-0 defeat at fellow title challengers Oxted & District; a result that brings Ringmer back to within three points of first place with one game in hand.

That said, they are four goals worse off on goal difference, and much will depend on sides with even more games in hand, with Oxted & District perhaps now becoming favourites for the title, Eastbourne United Association Reserves also holding the keys and both Balcombe and Westfield keen to leapfrog Ringmer.

With all that in mind, the Blues’ penultimate game of the season takes on huge status. Ringmer travel to Balcombe this Saturday for an unmissable encounter at Downlands Community School 3G, where the Blues previously faced Lindfield this season.

This massive meeting kicks off at midday, starting a busy day of MSFL drama that the Blues will be hungry to play a big part in.