Nigerian international defender signs for Crawley Town after deal which left Reds fans asking questions

Published 2nd Sep 2024
Crawley Town have finally announced signing Nigerian defender Benjamin Tanimu.

It was reported by Nigerian media on Friday that the 22-year-old had signed from Tanzanian Premier League side Singida Black Stars.

footballlive.ng reported Black Stars said: ““Our club has entered into an agreement with Crawley Town FC, a UK club participating in League One, to sell our Nigerian player Benjamin Tanimu.

“The agreement includes a direct transfer fee and a 20% sell-on clause, with the total package estimated at no less than $850,000.”

But there was nothing from Crawley Town, leaving fans with questions whether the deal was real or not.

However, this morning (Monday, September 2) the Reds announced the signing.

Born and raised in the ancient city of Benin, Tanimu's footballing journey has reached new heights in recent years.

A general view at the Broadfield Stadium. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)A general view at the Broadfield Stadium. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
A general view at the Broadfield Stadium. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

His career began at local football clubs in Benin City, but the highly-rated defender recently caught the eye of the Nigerian national team, who he has represented on several occasions.

Tanimu, who signed a two-year deal, will link up with the Red Devils in the coming weeks.

